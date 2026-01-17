This Shark Tank Investor Wants Cookbooks Thrown Out Of The Kitchen

For some people, having a trusty cookbook stored at home can be the difference between a magnificent home-cooked dinner and ordering out. And yet, there is a case to be made that an overreliance on following specific instructions every time you make a meal does more harm than good over time. One person who makes that claim is "Shark Tank" venture capitalist Kevin O'Leary. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, he indicated that leaning on a cookbook to tell you what to do every time you step into the kitchen is a mistake that can result in stale gastronomic endeavors.

Mr. Wonderful (or chef Wonderful, as he often refers to himself) isn't completely against the practice of utilizing cookbooks. After all, sometimes they hold the secrets to a wealth of vintage recipes which you'd otherwise miss out on. However, using a cookbook as a culinary crutch limits one's ability to be imaginative with your cuisine.

Kevin O'Leary used beef Wellington as an example of how overdependence on cookbooks can be detrimental to the one thing that makes a dish stand out: creativity. "You don't have to only do beef Wellington the way it was done in England for 200 years," he said. "You can add elements underneath that pastry that are interesting and a big surprise for people. I don't think I've ever made beef Wellington the same way twice."