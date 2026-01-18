The Mexican Dish Michael Jackson Ate Nearly Every Single Day

At the peak of his career, Michael Jackson could easily afford anything he wanted, especially when it came to food. However, you might be surprised to know that, much like Elvis Presley, who ate a specific meal for six straight months, MJ also had a phase where he became so obsessed with one dish that he ate it almost every day. The late King of Pop was seemingly addicted to enchiladas while creating his mega-successful album, "Thriller," which was released in 1982 and went on to sell over 70 million copies worldwide. This interesting tidbit about Jackson's fondness for the Mexican dish was revealed by none other than his first private chef, Mani Niall.

In a California Eating blog post, Niall disclosed how he was tapped to serve as MJ's private chef in the lead-up to and during the Victory Tour in 1984. He revealed how a visit to the Golden Temple restaurant, where he was working as the kitchen and catering manager, led to a string of deliveries to an L.A. studio. According to Niall, Jackson loved the restaurant's food so much that he phoned for an order of red chile enchiladas, ginger-miso salad, and blueberry bars the next day. Jackson had the order delivered to the studio and even gave a generous $22 tip (in 1982). Before Niall knew it, he was booked for private cooking sessions at MJ's house, and he would go on to cook for him on the road. Of course, the menu always included Jackson's favorite enchiladas.