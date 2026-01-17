The Philadelphia Bakery That Brought The Zagel To The World

Bagels, bagels, bagels, can you ever have too many kinds? This beloved bakery favorite seems to come in endless varieties, from the famous "everything" seasoning mix to sweet cinnamon raisin or blueberry versions. But one bakery in the City of Brotherly Love felt that flavors — even Philly's beer-boiled bagels – were just the beginning of what a bagel could be. Philadelphia's Center City Soft Pretzel Co. is best known, as its name suggests, for soft pretzels — but it's also the birthplace of The Zagel, a scrumptious hybrid of pretzel and bagel, topped with rock salt.

While hybrid baked goods are nothing new, as anyone who ever stood in line for a cronut will tell you, The Zagel is a registered trademark of Center City Soft Pretzel Co., which claims it as the world's first pretzel bagel hybrid. The soft pretzel bakery, which has been serving the Philadelphia area for over four decades, first started baking Zagels in 2024 as part of a collaboration with beloved Philadelphia sandwich shop Farina di Vita. The Zagel proved such a success that it's now a permanent part of Center City's menu, although the eatery also bakes a variety of soft pretzels in festive shapes and sports team logos, as well as pretzel rolls and breads. You can even buy a pretzel hoagie bun for a unique take on a classic Philly sandwich.