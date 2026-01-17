The Philadelphia Bakery That Brought The Zagel To The World
Bagels, bagels, bagels, can you ever have too many kinds? This beloved bakery favorite seems to come in endless varieties, from the famous "everything" seasoning mix to sweet cinnamon raisin or blueberry versions. But one bakery in the City of Brotherly Love felt that flavors — even Philly's beer-boiled bagels – were just the beginning of what a bagel could be. Philadelphia's Center City Soft Pretzel Co. is best known, as its name suggests, for soft pretzels — but it's also the birthplace of The Zagel, a scrumptious hybrid of pretzel and bagel, topped with rock salt.
While hybrid baked goods are nothing new, as anyone who ever stood in line for a cronut will tell you, The Zagel is a registered trademark of Center City Soft Pretzel Co., which claims it as the world's first pretzel bagel hybrid. The soft pretzel bakery, which has been serving the Philadelphia area for over four decades, first started baking Zagels in 2024 as part of a collaboration with beloved Philadelphia sandwich shop Farina di Vita. The Zagel proved such a success that it's now a permanent part of Center City's menu, although the eatery also bakes a variety of soft pretzels in festive shapes and sports team logos, as well as pretzel rolls and breads. You can even buy a pretzel hoagie bun for a unique take on a classic Philly sandwich.
Enjoy your Zagel in sweet or savory dishes
If you've gotten your hands on one Zagel or even a dozen (be aware, you have to order them 48 hours in advance), you might be looking to toast them for breakfast, possibly spread on some cream cheese, and call it a day. While that's a delectable way to enjoy a Zagel, it's not the only one. You can start by switching up your cream cheese options, with flavored upgrades like beetroot cream cheese, and then adding some smoked salmon for a savory, smoky, slightly sweet sandwich that will make you swoon. On the other hand, a sweet cream cheese, like a cinnamon-sugar variety, will turn the Zagel into a cozy brunch option, while eggs, cheese, and your favorite breakfast meat make for a hearty treat any time of day.
Finally, consider paying tribute to the Center City Soft Pretzel Co.'s Philadelphia roots with a hot, savory, Philly-inspired bagel sandwich. Philadelphians are justifiably proud of their famous, proper cheesesteaks, and the Zagel is a great bread to enjoy one on. Pile on thinly sliced steak, "wit or witout" fried onions, your favorite cheese option (provolone is popular, although many swear by the infamous Cheez Whiz), and any vegetables you like, such as sauteed mushrooms and peppers or pickles and sliced tomatoes — and enjoy a taste of Philadelphia with the Zagel.