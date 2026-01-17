Our Least Favorite Vanilla Coffee Creamer Should Stay On The Shelves

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Not everyone likes their coffee black, which is where creamer comes in. But, if you're wondering which one to purchase, fear not, because The Takeout ranked 13 different vanilla coffee creamers, because in terms of flavored creamers, vanilla is a sturdy place to start. After all, consider the fact it's the foundation of so many other flavors. But 13 products is a lot, and one of them just couldn't hang with the rest. The odds were stacked against it right out the gate, as it's artificially sweetened with a name-brand sugar substitute, and contains a fair amount of artificial additives by default.

But what it all comes down to is how it tastes, and unfortunately, we found that Splenda Sugar-Free French Vanilla Coffee Creamer was just downright bad. In fact, the taste was so overpowering that it actually made us feel a bit nauseated. While health-conscious coffee lovers might consider buying Splenda Sugar-Free French Vanilla Coffee Creamer, due to the impressive low-calorie and keto-friendly nutritional stats, other creamers on our list fared better on this basis, and were tastier too.