How To Use Coffee Creamer To Make A Creamy Slam-Dunk Cocktail
Gone are the days of overly sweet, pre-made cocktail mixes that tasted more like sugar than anything else. The 2020s are a time of elevated cocktails and surprising twists– for bartenders and home mixologists alike. While bringing a cocktail to the next level often entails complex techniques like fat-washing, which is all the rage lately, there are other ways to boost flavor without too much extra work. For example, food blogger Katie Vine of Dinners Done Quick loves using coffee creamer to make delicious mixed drinks.
"I add it in place of any other dairy component or cream liqueur element, usually shaken (though it can definitely be used in a stirred drink, too)," Vine says. Because it's pre-made and readily available in many kitchens, this ingredient is ideal for anyone who doesn't have time for complicated recipes.
The food blogger advises using a full-fat creamer since it holds up to alcohol better and is less likely to separate. If you can't have or don't want milk-based creamers in your cocktail, non-dairy alternatives can be added as well. "They do work, but they separate the longer they sit and can make your drinks look a little unappealing," Vine warns. If this happens, simply stir the drink a bit or avoid letting it sit out for too long.
Cocktails that go well with coffee creamer
Coffee creamer can work with a variety of cocktail drinks, Katie Vine says. "Anything where you want to add some creaminess and sweetness at the same time!" she said. "A White Russian is a great example — you can use it in place of the cream, it pairs perfectly with the coffee liqueur in the drink, and it allows you to add various flavors, too." If you want a mudslide on the rocks, a coffee creamer will give it an ice cream-y texture without the need for a blender, Vine says. When making vodka-based cocktails, the expert prefers flavored creamer, including vanilla, caramel, and hazelnut. Just keep in mind that not all flavored creamers are the same. To ensure a tasty cocktail, go with one of our favorite vanilla coffee creamers.
Of course, coffee-based drinks also work perfectly with creamers. (They are, after all, made specifically for this drink.) "Think espresso martini, Irish coffee, or a Long Island iced coffee," Vine said. If you're truly short on time or energy, you can make your cocktails even faster by using instant coffee for espresso martinis and other coffee cocktails. On the other hand, there are some drinks that don't pair well with coffee creamer. "I stay away from things with very prominent citrus flavors — lemon and lime in particular clash with creamer," Vine explains.