How To Use Coffee Creamer To Make A Creamy Slam-Dunk Cocktail

Gone are the days of overly sweet, pre-made cocktail mixes that tasted more like sugar than anything else. The 2020s are a time of elevated cocktails and surprising twists– for bartenders and home mixologists alike. While bringing a cocktail to the next level often entails complex techniques like fat-washing, which is all the rage lately, there are other ways to boost flavor without too much extra work. For example, food blogger Katie Vine of Dinners Done Quick loves using coffee creamer to make delicious mixed drinks.

"I add it in place of any other dairy component or cream liqueur element, usually shaken (though it can definitely be used in a stirred drink, too)," Vine says. Because it's pre-made and readily available in many kitchens, this ingredient is ideal for anyone who doesn't have time for complicated recipes.

The food blogger advises using a full-fat creamer since it holds up to alcohol better and is less likely to separate. If you can't have or don't want milk-based creamers in your cocktail, non-dairy alternatives can be added as well. "They do work, but they separate the longer they sit and can make your drinks look a little unappealing," Vine warns. If this happens, simply stir the drink a bit or avoid letting it sit out for too long.