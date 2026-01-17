LongHorn Steakhouse's Novel Solution For Training Grill Masters Without Wasting Steak

LongHorn Steakhouse is having a moment. The Americana-soaked, full-service steak chain is riding high with 85% customer satisfaction and sales way up in 2025. There are a few reasons for this outlier success which bucks broader market trends that have seen many restaurants closing locations over the last few years – large portions, low prices that don't depend on promotions, and the idea of affordable luxury are all part of the magic mix. But LongHorn Steakhouse has something else going for it; it's the restaurant's staff that CEO Rick Cardenas thinks give it an edge. According to NRN, at this year's IRC conference Cardenas talked about quality and value as expected, but also noted that LongHorn has "invested in the team which now has record low turnover and a great experience." Part of this investment has been in training, including collaborating with the digital studio Designing Digitally to build an innovative new training tool for kitchen team onboarding.

LongHorn's new kitchen staff have always received a lot of instruction before they become Grill Masters and take charge of their restaurant's share of the millions of steaks LongHorn sells annually. LongHorn has remained committed to this despite steep rises in beef prices and the obvious issues with space in tight kitchens, issues that are solved by starting staff training on the C.A.R.E. Challenge, which Designing Digitally describes as "a custom-built serious game that simulates the experience of being in a LongHorn kitchen."