'The World's Least Talented TV Chef': Revisiting The Messy Feud Between Andrew Zimmern And Tyler Florence

When a small group of very talented individuals who achieve tremendous success are grouped together, large egos often clash with each other. Case in point: celebrity chefs. There are plenty of juicy stories about big-name television chefs saying nasty things about each other, like the large bone Anthony Bourdain had to pick with Paula Deen or Martha Stewart's swipe about Ina Garten being "not charming." But one of the nastiest mud-slinging involved Andrew Zimmern and Tyler Florence.

The insults and character assassinations were so bad that it's reasonable to assume these two might have had beef with each other before this incident. It began in 2008 when Tyler Florence was a guest on a Ryan Seacrest-produced reality show called "Momma's Boys" in which Florence supervised and judged several of the female contestant's cooking skills. Zimmern penned a blog post shortly after the episode aired, saying, "Monday's episode [of "Momma's Boys"] featured the world's least talented TV chef, Tyler Florence, once again churning out the questionable cooking advice and leading the ladies through a menu of the mom's fave recipes" (via ENews). He went on to call the episode "comedy of the highest order" and pointed out his belief that Florence was a wannabe TV stud who ogled the women and wolfed down the food. Ouch. But Florence didn't just let the smoke clear. He responded with some harsh words of his own toward the "Bizarre Foods" host.