The Celebrity Chef Martha Stewart Called 'Not Charming'

During the pandemic, many people found themselves with time on their hands. Some of them baked, while others chowed down on store-bought snacks. Drew Barrymore, however, was all about self-improvement, and in early 2022 she shared a summary of her achievements with social media: drinking more water, spending time outdoors, reading for at least half an hour, and getting at least eight hours of sleep. Ina Garten responded with her own list, which included streaming videos, playing sudoku, and drinking large cosmos (a reference to a 2020 Instagram video where she makes a cocktail with three cups of booze despite admitting that "nobody's stopping by"). Her fans may have been amused, but Martha Stewart did not share the sentiment.

As Stewart told People, "I do not agree about taking to drink to cope with things like the pandemic. To me that's not charming." Instead, she said she preferred to focus on hard work and productivity. Ironically, one of the projects keeping her so busy was launching her own celebrity wine brand called Martha's Chard.

Stewart may have been justified in expressing concern about endorsing alcohol use during a difficult time. According to Harvard Medical School, women, in particular, were at risk, with a drinking rate that soared 84%. Still, it seems as if neither lifestyle guru is a big boozer. Stewart nurses a glass or two of wine in the evening, adding ice to take up some of the room, while Garten told Page Six: "I think I spend more time talking about cocktails than I do actually drinking them. I have a little glass of wine and that's basically all I need, and a cocktail once in a while."