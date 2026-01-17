The Simple Mexican Addition That Instantly Upgrades Potato Salad

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're planning a picnic, barbecue, or burger night at home, it's just not the same without a bowl of potato salad. This is more than a starchy side dish — it's a tradition with creamy comfort in every bite. Some people add bacon grease while others make their potato salad more exciting with miso, chicken fat, or olive juice. But what if, after prepping your potatoes the way Julia Child taught, you want potato salad with a little more, well, edge? That's more than possible. In fact, it's downright easy. When you're making the potato salad, stir in a few drops of Mexican-style hot sauce for a zingy kick that complements (rather than overpowers) the creamy, tangy potato salad itself.

If you're trying this Mexican hot sauce trick, remember that these spicy sauces are diverse; the one you choose will impact the flavor of the dish in a big way. For instance, if you like the tang of traditional potato salad with mayo and onions, you can take that even further with a vinegar-based hot sauce like Cholula's original. On the other hand, if you want to add a touch of smokiness to the dish, consider using a chipotle-flavored sauce such as El Yucateco.