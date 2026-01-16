Anthony Bourdain's Tip For Enjoying Cincinnati-Style Chili To Its Fullest Potential

Anthony Bourdain took viewers of "No Reservations" to Ohio in Season 3, Episode 6 of the 8-season foodie travel show where he shoveled down some Cincinnati-style chili like a pro. He met food writer and Cleveland-local Michael Ruhlman to get a taste of the Midwestern city's culinary cornucopia and found himself sitting down to a meal at Skyline Chili. It's a restaurant that serves up Three-Way Cincinnati-style chili: a plate of spaghetti noodles topped with chili and a mountain of vibrant orange shredded cheese –- you'll also get a side of oyster crackers. It's one of five (and more) ways to make what Bourdain called the "Ohio state dish" and it has its own charm, even though it's really nothing like traditional chili.

Cincinnati-style chili is a carb-loaded blast of classic chili flavors with the Mediterranean twist of cloves, nutmeg, and cinnamon in the mix. It's a meal that should be added to Anthony Bourdain's iconic hangover cure. With so many flavors, it's one that'll certainly jive with a Bloody Mary (which you can upgrade using a spice you already have in the pantry). After a few bites on camera during the "No Reservations" episode, Bourdain told Ruhlman, "If you don't like this, you're just not drinking enough." Getting drunk enough to enjoy a meal doesn't sound like a rousing recommendation, but that's just because you haven't tried it yet.