5 Rooftop Bars I Go To For Stunning Miami Sunsets
The best things in life are free — but sometimes the best ways to live them aren't. Anyone in Miami can head to the beach or one of our bayfronts to enjoy seeing the sky catch ablaze at absolutely no cost. As a Miami local, this is often what I do when I want first-row seats to the sunset. However, on special occasions or days when I feel like being fancy, I love heading up to a rooftop right at golden hour. Being several stories high above the city provides a bird's eye view over some of the most beautiful places in the city. A nice cocktail in hand makes the entire evening even better.
Miami's rooftop competition is fierce. I'd even venture to say that we have some of the best restaurant and bar views in the country. Where you go really depends on the kind of experience that you want. We have swanky venues with dress codes and minimum spends where people go to see and be seen. There are also laid-back spots that play slow music and encourage conversation over a good glass of wine. For me, the most important factors when deciding where to go for a Miami rooftop sunset are the quality of the views, the vibe, and the food and drinks. These five places excel in all of these factors, which is why I consider them some of the best bars in the Magic City to witness the day turning to night.
Sugar at EAST Miami
If you want elevation, no Miami rooftop can compete with Sugar. This unmissable spot is located on the 40th floor of EAST Miami hotel and offers views of the trendy Brickell neighborhood and Biscayne Bay. As the sun begins to set, the vibe shifts from casual chic to night lounge with live DJs playing great beats to accompany the end of the day. Sugar isn't a place to go when you want to just relax. You'll have to dress the part if you even want to get into the venue. Even so, you'll likely be underdressed because people in Miami live and breathe the Latin American saying, "Better dead than plain." If, like me, you'd much rather be plain and alive, put on something elegant yet comfortable and don't worry about not looking like you could be on the cover of Vogue.
Although I'm the type of person who enjoys going places and getting a drink on my own sometimes, Sugar isn't the bar for this. Bring friends or a partner for a fun night out in Miami. You won't hear much of what the other person is saying — and you really won't mind because you'll be more interested in the vistas and the music. Order some pan Asian-inspired fare and signature cocktails to accompany the moment. The menu includes sushi, lobster crispy rice, Indonesian corn fritters, and boneless Korean chicken wings (which some would argue are even better than American-style wings).
Watr Rooftop at the 1
There's no better place in Miami for sunsets than the beach. If you want proximity to the sea but aren't in the mood to deal with sand (and let's be honest, a high possibility of trash), Watr Rooftop Restaurant at the 1 Hotel South Beach boasts some of the city's best panoramas. The one-Michelin key hotel boasts prime waterfront real estate a bit further north than the rowdy South Beach Strip. Standing on the 18th floor, Watr has a 360-degree perspective over both the seascape and the cityscape.
The venue has a DJ on Friday and Saturday nights, so if you're coming on these days stay past sunset to enjoy live music and a party vibe. Weekdays are perfect for a more laid-back or romantic experience. There's a casual-chic dress code enforced, mostly to make sure that people aren't walking in straight from the beach in their swimsuit and flip flops. For people who want to come just for the sunset and grab a small bite, there's a small sunset menu served from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. It includes dishes like edamame, truffle fries, and a few sushi rolls. Because Watr can be quite pricey, I'd actually advise those who are only coming for the sunset to simply get one of the rooftop's signature cocktails. If you're in the mood for a full meal, plan to spend a couple of hours here and order from the more extensive dinner menu.
The Rooftop Complex at The Betsy
The Betsy offers another South Beach rooftop at a one-Michelin key hotel. However, the vibe is completely different from that at the Watr. This property is located right on the Strip, a walkable area crossed by Ocean Drive with the beach on one side and a row of hotels, restaurants, and shops on the other. I don't hang out on the Strip often because it's always crowded with tourists, but it's worth braving the masses to hang out at the Betsy. Its elegant yet welcoming atmosphere likely comes from the fact that it's a family-owned, boutique establishment. In my opinion, few places in the city can compete with its historic beauty, as it encompasses a Georgian-style building and an Art Deco building merged together to showcase two of Miami's most interesting architectural legacies.
Covering 3,200 square feet, the hotel's rooftop complex is divided into different areas. The Rooftop Pool Deck is where people gather for cocktails and bites with views of the city, and a picture-worthy infinity pool. This part of the complex is lively, especially on weekends. The Skyline Deck is only a few steps away. It doubles as an event venue and a lounge with comfortable wicker seats and hanging lights. You can also head to the Ocean Front Deck which, as its name suggests, has privileged views of the ocean and is a perfect spot for sunset watching.
Rooftop Cinema Club South Beach
Sunsets and cocktails make a great combo. But at Rooftop Cinema Club, you also get a good film to spice up the experience. This rooftop stands on top of a parking garage on Lincoln Road, one of Miami Beach's most important shopping streets. A large projecting screen is set in front of Adirondack chairs and love seats, welcoming movie goers to sit down and watch an open-air film once it's dark. Everyone gets here early, though, so they can get drinks at the small bar and watch the sun go down before settling down for the movie. The venue has live music, events, karaoke, and games on different days of the week to keep guests entertained while they wait for the film to start.
After enjoying the show put on by the sun and sky, sit down as soon as you can since seats are first-come, first-sat. Once the film starts, put on your personal headphones, and settle in for one of Miami's coolest rooftop plans. I've watched classics like "The Princess Bride" here, but the lineup also usually includes popular modern films. The Rooftop Cinema Club is where I send people looking for something unique to do in South Beach. The vibes here are relaxed and there's no dress code. You'll see people dressed like they're going clubbing while others are in lounge sets ready to get cozy. It's always a good time.
Escape Rooftop at Kimpton Shorebreak
Located in Fort Lauderdale, the Escape Rooftop at the Kimpton Shorebreak is a 45-minute drive north of Downtown Miami. It earns its spot on this list for its access to the Intracoastal Waterway landscape, where boats float around on their way to and from the sea. I love coming here to see the cityscape transform, as the tall buildings in front of it start lighting up once day turns to night. The rooftop has a bar with pretty good cocktails and live music on certain nights. Its vibe is elevated without being opulent, so you don't have to worry about meeting a dress code or being embarrassingly underdressed. (Just don't come in beach attire.)
My ideal evening here starts with sunset cocktails at Escape and then dinner at the hotel's excellent Italian restaurant, Fuga. Ordering pasta can sometimes leave you with the uncomfortable feeling that you could've made the dish at home, but this never happens in Fuga because the restaurant handmakes its delicious pasta. The menu includes expected Italian dishes like pizza, pasta, and salad. Here, I almost prefer other dishes like the soft and crispy grilled octopus, the tender Colorado lamb rack, and the veal meatballs served in fresh tomato sauce. Fuga also serves one of the area's best cotoletta. (Alternatively, you can head to a trendy Miami restaurant that only serves this one dish.) A great meal after a beautiful sunset is definitely worth the drive up to Fort Lauderdale.