5 Rooftop Bars I Go To For Stunning Miami Sunsets

The best things in life are free — but sometimes the best ways to live them aren't. Anyone in Miami can head to the beach or one of our bayfronts to enjoy seeing the sky catch ablaze at absolutely no cost. As a Miami local, this is often what I do when I want first-row seats to the sunset. However, on special occasions or days when I feel like being fancy, I love heading up to a rooftop right at golden hour. Being several stories high above the city provides a bird's eye view over some of the most beautiful places in the city. A nice cocktail in hand makes the entire evening even better.

Miami's rooftop competition is fierce. I'd even venture to say that we have some of the best restaurant and bar views in the country. Where you go really depends on the kind of experience that you want. We have swanky venues with dress codes and minimum spends where people go to see and be seen. There are also laid-back spots that play slow music and encourage conversation over a good glass of wine. ​For me, the most important factors when deciding where to go for a Miami rooftop sunset are the quality of the views, the vibe, and the food and drinks. These five places excel in all of these factors, which is why I consider them some of the best bars in the Magic City to witness the day turning to night.