The 5 Best Aldi Snacks Of 2025

Aldi always has a surprise or two in store for customers who take the time to search its aisles, and the snack sections were no different in 2025. It was a year of healthier snack choices mixed with premium junk food and our carts showed it — stacked to the brim with low-calorie cheese crisps and ready-to-bake cookie dough, frozen chicken nuggets and Simply Nature's chocolate-covered freeze-dried strawberries (seriously, the best snack ever). All these snacks were already on the shelves as we went into 2025, each earning a customer-decided Product Of The Year Award, and provided a backdrop for something even more novel: brand new snacks that dropped in 2025.

The best Aldi snacks of 2025 follow the same pattern as the rest of the snack selection — the list is a mixture of healthier and indulgent snack foods that come from all sections of the store. From comfort food fusions to decadent sweet treats, there's something for everyone to love in this line up. Discover our picks for the best Aldi snacks of 2025.