The 5 Best Aldi Snacks Of 2025
Aldi always has a surprise or two in store for customers who take the time to search its aisles, and the snack sections were no different in 2025. It was a year of healthier snack choices mixed with premium junk food and our carts showed it — stacked to the brim with low-calorie cheese crisps and ready-to-bake cookie dough, frozen chicken nuggets and Simply Nature's chocolate-covered freeze-dried strawberries (seriously, the best snack ever). All these snacks were already on the shelves as we went into 2025, each earning a customer-decided Product Of The Year Award, and provided a backdrop for something even more novel: brand new snacks that dropped in 2025.
The best Aldi snacks of 2025 follow the same pattern as the rest of the snack selection — the list is a mixture of healthier and indulgent snack foods that come from all sections of the store. From comfort food fusions to decadent sweet treats, there's something for everyone to love in this line up. Discover our picks for the best Aldi snacks of 2025.
Mama Cozzi's Taco Pizza Snacks and Cheeseburger Pizza Snacks
Mama Cozzi's Taco Pizza Snacks and Cheeseburger Pizza Snacks landed on Aldi shelves in the fall of 2025 and were an immediate hit thanks to their unique combinations of classic comfort foods (after all, pizza is one of the best comfort foods, according to Reddit). Who wouldn't want to try a mini pizza pocket with a taco-style twist or a cheeseburger-pizza roll fusion? Fans said the Taco variety was reminiscent of Totino's Mexican Party Pizza and paired well with salsa and sour cream. The Cheeseburger variety was loved as well, with shoppers saying they were better than other grocery store brands. Fans said they were chock-full of cheese and meaty without any overpowering condiment flavors. Dipping pairings included mustard, Thousand Island dressing, and barbecue sauce (if you're unsure which BBQ sauce to grab, our ultimate ranking of store-bought barbecue sauces has you covered).
For just $5, you get a box of 50 pizza snacks — if you can still find them, that is. While food reviewers have posted videos on the two varieties as recently as December 2025, the Taco and Cheeseburger flavors of Mamma Cozzi's Pizza Snacks aren't currently listed on the Aldi website. Still, if you're at Aldi and craving a plate of mini pizza pocket snacks, you can buy a bag of Mamma Cozzi's Pepperoni Pizza Snacks for $6.39.
Benton's Italian Choco Wafers
Light, flaky, and absolutely chocolatey, Benton's Italian Choco Wafers are one of Aldi's newest Italian imports and are among the best Italian foods you'll find at Aldi, according to customers. They caused a stir when they were released in 2025 and shoppers just can't stop talking about them. TikTok reviewers have described each wafer cookie "like a hockey puck, coated in chocolate," with a YouTube review calling the wafers "pure bliss." Fans also raved about the item on Reddit, stating, "These are what KitKats aspire to be," and "They're my favorite little treat. I hide them from my family."
The milk chocolate-covered wafers come in a pack of six. Each cookie is wrapped in individual branded packaging, making them perfect for an on-the-go snack. They're easy to pop into your bag as you dash out the door and big enough to satisfy a craving for sweets (though more than one shopper has felt the temptation to indulge in a few more). Benton's Italian Choco Wafers are available at Aldi for $3.75 per package.
Benton's Soft Baked Cookies
Benton's Summer Soft Baked Cookies have been an Aldi fan favorite for a while, but the lineup expanded in 2025. Beloved for their chewy and soft texture, they were already one of the reasons Aldi shoppers keep returning. In May 2025, Benton's rolled out the first three of six new varieties for customers in 2025: S'mores, Raspberry & White Chocolate Chip, and Key Lime & White Chocolate Chip. On Facebook, fans have said the S'mores cookies taste a lot like a S'mores Pop Tart and that they are particularly great when warmed up. The Raspberry & White Chocolate Chip cookie was hailed as a wonderful dupe for Subway's Raspberry cookie.
Later in the summer, Benton's released even more new flavors: Monster Cookie, Peanut Butter, and Chocolate Chip Brownie soft baked cookies, which shoppers loved as well. A 10-count package of any of Benton's Soft Baked Cookies retails on the Aldi website and at Aldi stores for $3.29.
Two New Flavors of Happy Farms Cream Cheese Spreads
Happy Farms Cream Cheese Spreads have been a longtime household staple for Aldi shoppers, but the in-house Aldi brand added two new flavors to its lineup in 2025: Jalapeño Cream Cheese Spread and Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese Spread. Both flavors were already around before their big debut in Aldi's dairy section prior to 2025 but only as part of Happy Farms snack packs. Now, shoppers can buy 8-ounce tubs of both varieties alongside more than 10 other flavors, like Onion and Chive, Strawberry, Honey Pecan, and Salted Caramel.
Some shoppers have said that Happy Farms Jalapeño Cream Cheese Spread delivers just the right amount of spice and that it's "just as good as Philadelphia," while others have praised the Garden Vegetable variety as being "good on anything." And the spreads are super affordable too. You can pick up a tub of Happy Farms Jalapeño Cream Cheese Spread or Happy Farms Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese Spread for $1.99 each.
Benton's Jaffa Cakes
Jaffa Cakes are a traditional U.K. treat that have served as a longstanding seasonal item at Aldi for years, only appearing on U.S. shelves bi-annually during Aldi's celebration of German Week. In 2025, however, Aldi's private-label brand, Benton's, brought Jaffa Cakes to U.S. shelves permanently in three different flavors: Raspberry, Zingy Orange, and Sweet Strawberry. The three-layered treats walk the line between a cake and a cookie, consisting of a spongey cake base topped with fruit-flavored marmalade or jam and dipped in dark chocolate.
Some Reddit users have hailed Benton's Jaffa Cakes as "the GREATEST INVENTION EVERRRRR." Fans have praised the sweet snack for its strong fruit flavors, great contrast of textures, and irresistible taste that keeps them coming back for more. Before Benton's made these treats a year-round indulgence, customers would stock up and store them in their freezers when they were available, but now you'll find 10.58-ounce boxes of Raspberry, Zingy Orange, and Sweet Strawberry Jaffa Cakes at Aldi for $2.99 each.