A New Fruity Sprite Flavor Is Coming, But Only To This Store

Limited time drink fans, there's a new soda flavor coming out; but as with all interesting things, there's a slight catch. Good old Sprite (ever try the Mexican version?) is dropping a new Sprite Chill Mango Citrus flavor in March of this year which will only be available at Walmart. Note I wrote "chill" and not "chili." I got excited thinking it was a Tajin-mango combination when I first learned about it.

This isn't the first limited edition Sprite Chill to hit Walmart shelves. Last year, the mega-retailer featured a Sprite Chill Strawberry Kiwi which sat on store shelves for a short time. Online reviewers enjoyed the Strawberry Kiwi quite a bit, so hopefully this one will deliver on flavor as promised. A Zero Sugar version of the Mango Citrus soda will also be released. The Sprite Chill flavor you can get at most major stores is Cherry Lime, so it looks like the brand isn't straying too far from the tried-and-true citrus fruit flavor blend for now.