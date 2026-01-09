A New Fruity Sprite Flavor Is Coming, But Only To This Store
Limited time drink fans, there's a new soda flavor coming out; but as with all interesting things, there's a slight catch. Good old Sprite (ever try the Mexican version?) is dropping a new Sprite Chill Mango Citrus flavor in March of this year which will only be available at Walmart. Note I wrote "chill" and not "chili." I got excited thinking it was a Tajin-mango combination when I first learned about it.
This isn't the first limited edition Sprite Chill to hit Walmart shelves. Last year, the mega-retailer featured a Sprite Chill Strawberry Kiwi which sat on store shelves for a short time. Online reviewers enjoyed the Strawberry Kiwi quite a bit, so hopefully this one will deliver on flavor as promised. A Zero Sugar version of the Mango Citrus soda will also be released. The Sprite Chill flavor you can get at most major stores is Cherry Lime, so it looks like the brand isn't straying too far from the tried-and-true citrus fruit flavor blend for now.
The Sprite Chill lineup features a unique effect
The Sprite Chill lineup of drinks isn't your ordinary soda. The "Chill" refers to the fact they contain a "unique cooling effect," which is something you might note in the aftertaste. The ingredients don't list menthol or anything similar, so you shouldn't detect a minty flavor in a sip. I haven't had one since they came out, so I can't personally vouch for how it feels, but I'm told it's very subtle, if anything. Some online enthusiasts have reported no sensation at all, so I'm sure there's plenty of power in the effects of marketing here.
Just like every other Sprite product, the Chill line is caffeine-free. There's no firm date on when you can expect Sprite Chill Mango Citrus to come out, but if you're a Walmart shopper, you should probably see it popping up during the month of March sometime. Aptly fitting, because March is still pretty chilly, at least where I'm from. Maybe they should have waited till summer, when we could really use those cooling effects.