Mexico Has Its Own Version Of Sprite And Some Say It Tastes Way Better

For a long time, there has been a debate on the superiority of Mexican Coca-Cola in comparison to the American version, with fans praising the former's use of real cane sugar (versus the high fructose corn syrup in American Coke), glass bottles, and better carbonation. It turns out that many are making the same claims about the Sprite made in Mexico. Just like Mexican Coke, Mexican Sprite comes in tall, slender glass bottles, and is made with real sugar (as are many soft drinks made in Mexico and Latin American countries). Adorned with "Refresco" and "Hecho en Mexico" on its bottles, Mexican Sprite is supposed to taste like its counterpart made across the border, with sweet lemon and lime essences.

According to some taste testers who conducted side-by-side comparisons, Mexican Sprite proved superior in flavor. YouTube user @timthetank had nothing negative to say about his American Sprite in a plastic bottle. But when he cracked open a glass bottle of Mexican Sprite, he confirmed it had a stronger lemon-lime flavor, with less overt sweetness. TikTok user @bootlegfoodreview agreed, noting that the intense citrus flavor of Mexican Sprite made the American counterpart taste downright muted.

One website even ranked nine different types of Sprite to determine the one that ruled them all. Mexican Sprite earned the number 2 spot, beating classic American Sprite, which came in third place. The winning version was Sprite Chill Cherry Lime flavor, made in the USA.