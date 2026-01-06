Mexico Has Its Own Version Of Sprite And Some Say It Tastes Way Better
For a long time, there has been a debate on the superiority of Mexican Coca-Cola in comparison to the American version, with fans praising the former's use of real cane sugar (versus the high fructose corn syrup in American Coke), glass bottles, and better carbonation. It turns out that many are making the same claims about the Sprite made in Mexico. Just like Mexican Coke, Mexican Sprite comes in tall, slender glass bottles, and is made with real sugar (as are many soft drinks made in Mexico and Latin American countries). Adorned with "Refresco" and "Hecho en Mexico" on its bottles, Mexican Sprite is supposed to taste like its counterpart made across the border, with sweet lemon and lime essences.
According to some taste testers who conducted side-by-side comparisons, Mexican Sprite proved superior in flavor. YouTube user @timthetank had nothing negative to say about his American Sprite in a plastic bottle. But when he cracked open a glass bottle of Mexican Sprite, he confirmed it had a stronger lemon-lime flavor, with less overt sweetness. TikTok user @bootlegfoodreview agreed, noting that the intense citrus flavor of Mexican Sprite made the American counterpart taste downright muted.
One website even ranked nine different types of Sprite to determine the one that ruled them all. Mexican Sprite earned the number 2 spot, beating classic American Sprite, which came in third place. The winning version was Sprite Chill Cherry Lime flavor, made in the USA.
Real sugar and glass make a big difference
Naturally, people have chimed in on Reddit to voice their own opinions on how Mexican and American Sprite stand up to each other. Many agree that it's the use of actual sugar that makes the Mexican soda taste cleaner. But plenty have put in their two cents regarding how the glass bottles also affect the taste. Some compared the effect to beer, and how it tastes different (and often metallic) when packaged in cans. Because of this factor, they're willing to shell out more money for beverages in glass bottles (which tend to be a bit more expensive than those that come in aluminum cans and plastic bottles). Of course, we'd love to see a side-by-side taste comparison of Mexican soda and fast food fountain soda, which is believed to taste better than storebought soda.
You can also find Mexican versions of Squirt and Fanta, both of which also come in glass bottles and garner similar reactions from taste testers; the international versions draw very positive results when compared to the American versions. Of course, you can enjoy any Mexican-made soda pop whenever you're craving something crisp, sweet, cold, and refreshing, but I've found that these soft drinks taste amazing with something salty and delicious with salsa on top. In other words, try them with a Mexican food stand street taco, burrito, cemita, or torta (and there's a difference between the latter two).