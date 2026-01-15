The Mess-Free Frying Hack That Totally Skips The Dredging Process

Real success depends largely on what you intend to fry. For the most delicious fried chicken, the main ingredient required is good-quality poultry. Skinless chicken or dense vegetables like potatoes work best, but this method can be effective with other foods like fish. While you'll also get a thinner, crispy coating compared to many dredge-heavy recipes, the amount of work it takes out of the process is undeniable.

Although you're simply mixing flour into hot oil, this trick may seem magical. It even went viral on social media like Instagram and TikTok. However, the tasty results are pure science. When vegetables or meat hit the hot oil, the flour clings to their surface. That's because flour particles don't fully mix with oil, so they bond to food instead. The chicken's surface then browns through the Maillard reaction, a chemical process that creates that tasty, toasty flavor. All-purpose flour is generally the best option for fried chicken, but wheat flour can work as well. It also may take a little longer to fry than expected, so remember to be patient. That Maillard reaction browning is totally worth it.

There are a few ways you can enhance flavors with this hack. Add spices and marinades to the chicken before placing it in the floured oil, or use a seasoned flour blend. Adding a little butter to your oil can help keep the flour from burning. You may be tempted to add more flour to the oil to get thicker breading, but this doesn't make the food any crunchier or crispier. All that said, Northern and Southern fried chicken are perfected dishes, so some of you out there may still prefer a traditional double-dredging rather than this viral trick.