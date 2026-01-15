Skip The Butter And Give Mashed Potatoes A Flavor Upgrade With This Breakfast Leftover

Mashed potatoes are a comfort dish enjoyed year-round by many Americans, and while some create a butter-filled version at home to give it that creamy and flavorful finish, there are even better ways to level up the classic side. Cream can be a great mix-in to make your mashed potatoes silky, but the key to making the comfort food pack a much more hearty punch is using bacon grease to get the job done. Some have discovered this replacement after running out of butter and looking for a substitute, ultimately realizing that it's an even better fit than the more common ingredient.

While there are many ingredients you can add to mashed potatoes for a bold twist, bacon grease is a stand-out because it naturally fits with the classic comfort food's ingredients. It behaves similarly to the fat in butter, blending smoothly in the starch-rich potatoes that easily absorb it. We discussed how you shouldn't throw out this liquid gold after breakfast — and instead save it for mashed potatoes — with Kathleen Boureston, a recipe creator at Gonna Want Seconds. "Any kind of fat added to your mashed potatoes will make them richer and more flavorful, so the final texture and mouthfeel will be similar to potatoes with butter," she said.