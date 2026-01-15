The Absolute Best Food Truck In Every State

By Andy Beth Miller
Composite image of a yellow food truck and various food and drink Static Media / Shutterstock / Getty

If you are among those that think the best meals in America only live behind brick walls and are served on white tablecloths, it's time we had a serious talk. The real flavor of the nation is rolling in on four wheels and pulling up curbside in cul-de-sacs and across parking lots, not being daintily placed on fine China plates. We are talking about food trucks, which have stormed America's modern food scene recently. These mobile kitchens are convenient, bold, inventive, and refreshingly local, unlike many of the mega-chain monopolies out there.

These mobile restaurants are most often small and humble outfits, fueled by grit and hustle. In fact, some of today's most celebrated chefs actually got their start working in food trucks, which just goes to show that excellent cuisine doesn't need a physical address or resplendent dining room to be a success. All it really needs is customers and something unforgettable on the menu to keep them coming back.

That's where we come in. To help you track down the best food truck in every state, we've identified the must-stop, can't-miss, worth-the-detour mobile masterminds that are defining local flavors from coast-to-coast. So, buckle up, because these best bites are on the move.

Alabama: Austin Whereabouts LLC

Sliced brisket with two slices of bread and a brat on a black plate austinwhereabouts / Instagram

Austin Whereabouts brings the best of Central Texas barbecue to 'Bama, channeling the smoky, slow-cooked flavors that makes Texas-style BBQ so different from others. Based in the Birmingham area, the truck serves classic barbecue staples, like brisket, ribs, pork, and smoked sausage, paired with a smattering of killer sides, including potato salad, baked beans, street corn, and a bangin' banana pudding.

austinwhereabouts.com

Alaska: Papaya Tree

Khao piak khao or rice porridge with pork ribs and quail eggs in a white bowl Olajumoke Olaofe / Facebook

Papaya Tree has earned its reputation as a local favorite by introducing authentic Southeast Asian street food to Anchorage. Passionate about keeping its cuisine true and untouched, this truck focuses on food that's meant to be bold, authentic, and deeply satisfying. Locals single out the chicken skewers as a standout, and its strong diner ratings speak for themselves, making this a go-to stop for mouthwatering, "unmessed-with" street food.

papayatree.net

(907) 885-8421

602 Richardson Dr, Anchorage, AK 99505

Arizona: Let's Toast

Let´s Toast food truck sandwich in white to-go container just.feeling.the.matcha / Instagram

Let's Toast serves up Korean BBQ breakfast sandwiches that pack a serious punch of flavor. Owned by a husband-and-wife team, the mobile kitchen is best known for its Bulgogi Cheesesteak, a sandwich layered on house-made Japanese milk bread topped with slices of marinated rib eye, a fried egg, mozzarella, sweet mayo, and teriyaki sauce. A unique alternative to traditional Korean barbecue, these sizable sandwiches blend American comfort with Korean flair.

letstoastofficial.com

(480) 276-1464

Arkansas: Beccas SoCal Kitchen

Three tacos al pastor with fresh onions and cilantro Beccas SoCal Kitchen / Facebook

Beccas SoCal Kitchen rolls West Coast flavor straight into central Arkansas, earning loyal fans wherever its wheels come to rest. Known for its specialty sandwiches and Mexican-inspired dishes, the truck sets itself apart with house-made sauces and mouth-watering meats. Menu items often ordered include brisket pastrami and fire-roasted tacos al pastor. Frequently praised by locals and featured by local news outlets, this roaming kitchen offers crave-worthy cuisine that keeps customers coming back.

facebook.com/RockinItFreshFoodTruck

California: Los Originales Tacos Arabes De Puebla

Fresh taco with shredded cheese, avocado slices, and hot sauce Los Originales Tacos Arabes De Puebla / Facebook

Los Originales Tacos Arabes de Puebla is a family-owned, woman-founded food truck specializing in a flavorful fusion known as Tacos Arabes. Showcasing shawarma techniques with a Mexican nod, these tacos feature quality meat roasted on a spit and are served in a yeasted flatbread that falls somewhere blissfully between pita and a tortilla. 

losoriginalestacosarabes.square.site

(213) 453-0193

3600 E. Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023

Colorado: Germans Pretzelkings

Stack of soft pretzels on a wooden board with a pat of butter Germans Pretzelkings / Facebook

Germans Pretzelkings delivers something unique on the food truck scene with its authentic German fare crafted by German butchers and chefs. The truck is known for its traditional sausages, hearty flavor profiles, and fresh-made pretzels that reflect true Germanic culinary roots. Frequently recommended by locals, in a landscape crowded with familiar options, Germans Pretzelkings earns its reputation by offering unique, Old World flavors done right.

facebook.com/GermansPretzelkings

(850) 532-0708

Connecticut: New Haven Pizza Truck

Assorted thin crust New Haven-style pizzas on a wooden table New Haven Pizza Truck / Facebook

The New Haven Pizza Truck puts one of Connecticut's most iconic food traditions on wheels. Serving wood-fired pies inspired by New Haven's legendary regional pizza scene, this truck delivers crisp crusts and bold flavor straight from the oven. A highlight at food truck festivals, it has also earned recognition among the highest-rated pizza spots in the area,sparking joy one slice at a time.

newhavenpizzatruck.com

(203) 691-6076

86 Leonardo Dr, North Haven, CT 06473

Delaware: Dixie's Down Home Cooking

Carolina pulled pork and Texas sauced pulled chicken in chafing dishes Dixie's Down Home Cooking / Facebook

Dixie's Down Home Cooking has built a devoted following thanks to its soulful barbecue and comfort food sides. Diners brag about the brisket and praise the pulled pork and chicken sandwiches they deem worthy of tracking down. Sides like corn nuggets and bacon mac and cheese bites are often mentioned as must-orders. A frequent food truck festival favorite, Dixie's is where you go when craving classic down-home cooking.

facebook.com/people/Dixies-Down-Home-Cooking

(302) 241-3607

Florida: Mike's BBQ 101

Assorted barbecued meat in an aluminum pan served with sides of cornbread, corn, beans, and coleslaw Mike's BBQ 101 / Facebook

Mike's BBQ 101 has garnered national attention while also staying deeply rooted in its trademark traditional barbecue craft. Located in Key Largo, this truck specializes in Texas-style brisket, ribs, and pulled pork, all produced using a custom wood-fired smoker. It consistently serves massive amounts of barbecue each week and has been recognized among the best food trucks in America.

mikesbbq101.com

(954) 654-5259

101900 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL 33037

Georgia: Da Cocinita Magic Taco

Three crispy tacos topped with sour cream, cilantro, and fresh onions in a to-go container Da Cocinita / Facebook

Da Cocinita Magic Taco lives up to its name by turning simple ingredients into magically memorable meals. Locally-owned and operated, this truck makes everything from scratch daily, including its signature Magic Tacos. Served on fresh flour tortillas with cheese grilled directly onto the outside, these tacos have earned a loyal following. Da Cocinita Magic Taco was listed among Atlanta's best cheap eats.

dacocinita.com

(678) 799-5656

225 Clifton St. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

Hawaii: Adrian's Smashburgers

Smashburger with jalapeños, bacon, and cheese in a to-go container adrians_smashburgers / Instagram

Adrian's Smashburgers has handily become one of Hawaii's must-know food truck gems, especially among local food enthusiasts who don't gatekeep lightly. Often parked near Ewa Beach, the truck draws steady lines for its crave-worthy smash burgers and signature yellow sauce, which fans compare to classic island favorites, just a little sweeter. The controversial Pineapple Express has its own loyal following, and regulars swear by adding jalapeños for a little extra heat.

instagram.com/adrians_smashburgers

Idaho: Hiroyuki Hibachi

Yakisoba with steak, shrimp, and noodles in a to-go container hiroyuki_hibachi / Instagram

Hiroyuki Hibachi brings the sizzle of Japanese street-style cooking straight to Treasure Valley. This award-nominated mobile eatery is known for grilling dishes fresh to order, letting customers watch their meals come together right before their very eyes. Fan favorites include hibachi shrimp, New York steak, and yakisoba. Recommended by locals, Hiroyuki Hibachi delivers an engaging experience that feels like a quick and delicious Asian escape, without the need for a passport.

facebook.com/p/Hiroyuki-Hibachi

(208) 965-3398

Illinois: Sizz N Fizz

Container of cheese curds being dipped into a sauce sizznfizz / Instagram

Sizz N Fizz stands out for whipping up food truck classics exceptionally well, while adding a few rare surprises. Known for its smash burgers and cheese curds, the truck is praised by locals who appreciate finding curds done right. The menu also includes waffle fries, chicken nuggets, and plant-based options, making it a crowd-pleaser across the board. Whether you're craving comfort food or something meat-free, Sizz N Fizz is there to serve.

sizznfizz.com

Indiana: Spencer's Bacon Station

Patty melt with bacon and cheese on toast Spencer's Bacon Station / Facebook

Spencer's Bacon Station doesn't hide its passionate preoccupation with pork. This Indiana favorite is fueled by a deep love of bacon, weaving it into everything from burgers to melts, and even over-the-top grilled cheese creations. Locals call it the best, and regional media has highlighted it as a must-try. With menus and locations that vary, tracking it down is part of the fun. When you do, expect indulgent comfort food that proudly encourages you to pig out.

facebook.com/p/Spencers-Bacon-Station

(765) 617-1750

Iowa: Veggie Thumper

Vegetarian chocolate chip cookies on a baking tray veggiethumper / Instagram

Veggie Thumper proves plant-based food can be fabulous. Wheeling around in a bright school bus, this popular truck serves organic vegan dishes that earn top honors. The menu features creative meat-free takes on traditional tastes, like Philly-style "cheesesteaks," buffalo "chick'n" mac and cheese, tacos, a massive vegan Reuben, and brilliant baked goods. Veggie Thumper even offers organic skincare, certainly making it one of Iowa's most unique rolling eateries.

veggiethumper.com

(515) 867-7253

Kansas: That Gelato and Sorbetto Guy

Fresh mango gelato in a paper to-go cup thatgelatoandsorbettoguy / Instagram

That Gelato and Sorbetto Guy brings pure joy to the Kansas food truck scene, one scoop at a time. Specializing in artisan gelato and sorbetto, the truck focuses on fresh, thoughtfully-crafted flavors made with high-quality ingredients. Whether you're craving something rich-and-creamy or light-and-fruity, there's always something refreshing on offer here. A favorite among locals and a consistent hit at festivals, this mobile dessert stop is all about simple pleasures.

facebook.com/ThatGelatoandSorbettoGuy

(785) 554-6853

Kentucky: Kitchen Gawds

Seafood, onions, and peppers loaded onto a bed of fries topped with a deep fried lobster tail and seafood sauce in a to-go container lobster tail and christened with secret Gawds seafood sauce kitchengawds / Instagram

Kitchen Gawds has earned a devoted following for bold, indulgent comfort food that keeps customers coming back. Its signature dish is its legendary HellCat Fries, which features piles of crisp seafood, peppers, and onions heaped atop fries before being crowned with deep-fried lobster tail and a proprietary seafood sauce. Fans also rave about the Philly cheesesteak, catfish, shrimp nachos and more. Black-owned and community-loved, Kitchen Gawds delivers big portions, serious flavor, and unforgettable cheese pulls.

facebook.com/kitchengawds

(502) 936-7790

Louisiana: Bonafried Truck

Person holding a fried chicken sandwich on a hearty bun Bonafried Truck / Facebook

Bonafried Truck has become a New Orleans favorite by doing one thing exceptionally well. We are talking about fried chicken sandwiches that stop people in their tracks. A consistent fan favorite, the truck has earned praise for chicken that is expertly-seasoned and prepared to perfection. Its sandwiches are described as rich, creamy, and downright mind-blowing. A winner at the National Fried Chicken Festival, Bonafried has also been spotlighted by local media as a must-try.

facebook.com/BonafriedTruck

(504) 777-6550

Maine: Ironclad Eats

Chicken and waffles in a to-go container Ironclad Eats / Facebook

Ironclad Eats has been tearing through Maine's food truck scene since 2021, stacking up awards year-after-year as one of Portland's best. Self-described as serving "Maine metal-ass tacos," this truck delivers a high-energy hybrid of global and local flavors via bold, creative tacos. Known just as much for the vibe as the food, Ironclad Eats is praised for its unique, street-style dishes and a good-time attitude. 

ironcladeats.com

Maryland: DMV Taqueria

Three shrimp tacos with shredded red cabbage, cilantro, two dipping sauces, and lime wedges on an orange plate DMV Taqueria / Facebook

DMV Taqueria is known for consistency, quality, and tacos that never disappoint. Based out of Columbia, this ambulatory restaurant is especially beloved for its shrimp tacos, which are praised for their bussin' flavor and ample filling. Customers also rave about the empanadas, a regional Mexican food everyone should try once, and friendly service. In 2025, the truck earned major recognition as Maryland's only entry on Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat.

dmvtaqueria.com

(301) 219-0090

5840 Banneker Rd, Columbia, Maryland 21044

Massachusetts: The Cookie Monstah

The Cookie Monstah assorted sundaes thecookiemonstahboston / Instagram

The Cookie Monstah has transformed the Beantown streets into a freewheeling dessert dream, with multiple mobile food trucks serving baked-from-scratch cookies packed with premium ice cream. Founded by baker Melissa Gale, the idea emerged from her own hunt for the perfect cookie. The menu at this definitely not scary Monstah wows with creative ice cream sandwich combinations, and more, that keep fans floored. Featured by major media outlets and recommended by locals, this truck is beloved in Boston.

thecookiemonstah.com

Michigan: Pigs Head BBQ 

Pigs Head BBQ brisket PIGS HEAD BBQ / Facebook

Pigs Head BBQ has earned bragging rights as the best in Southwest Michigan by sticking to old-school smoked barbecue ... and doing it right. Founded by a pitmaster pro with a passion for smoking meats, the truck is known for its Texas-style brisket, smoked low and slow, as well as Carolina-style pork and St. Louis-style ribs. After upgrading from roadside stand to food truck, Pigs Head has claimed local recognition, and earned a loyal following.

pigsheadbbq.com

(269) 447-6178

Minnesota: Tru Pizza

A Tru Pizza pizza with wood fire oven in background TRU PIZZA / Facebook

Tru Pizza brings "tru" (aka real deal) Neapolitan pizza to the Twin Cities with a mobile setup that's all about authenticity. As the only wood-fired Neapolitan pizza truck in the area, Tru Pizza uses long-fermented 00 flour dough and local, organic ingredients, baking each of its 12-inch pies in a blazing-hot oven in up to 90 seconds. From classic Margherita to rotating specials and focaccia, every pizza reflects that dedication to fully leaning in to proper Italian technique.

trupizzacatering.com

(612) 499-8091

Mississippi: Mississippi Tailgators

Fried favorites from Mississippi Tailgators Mississippi Tailgators / Facebook

Mississippi Tailgators rolling true Southern tailgate culture right through the streets of Mississippi. Founded by David Watkins, this food truck serves classic football-day favorites cooked right on the tailgate itself. Customers can expect ribs, fried catfish, fried trout, pork chops, and more. Voted among the top spots in the Clarion Ledger's Jackson Metro BBQ Battle and featured by local news as a must-try, Mississippi Tailgators delivers a one-of-a-kind taste full of home-field-approved flavor.

facebook.com/MississippiTailgators

(601) 813-4222

Missouri: Kansas City Smoked

Kansas City Smoked Brisket and house-made sausage with smoked Gouda mac and beans on the side kansascitysmoked / Instagram

Kansas City Smoked is a no-holds-barred, bonafide craft barbecue operation, built around custom offset smokers and hands-on culinary firefighters (or fire whisperers?) Every cut here (from brisket and ribs to pulled pork and house-made sausage) is given undivided attention, and cooked with the utmost intention (care that comes through with each bite). The pitmaster behind the truck builds his own smokers and grinds his own beef, which he serves alongside scratch-made accompaniments like smoked Gouda mac and cheese.

kansascitysmoked.wordpress.com

(816) 830-8357

Montana: Cholms Burger

Cholms Burger burger jparrilli / Instagram

Cholms Burger is sparking major buzz in Bozeman with smash burgers fans can't stop chatting about. Made from locally sourced beef (and a dynamite house sauce), these burgers look unconventional, but after one bite, chances are you'll become a believer. The patties are expertly seasoned, with crisp exteriors and tender centers earning high praise. Ranked among Montana's best burgers, Cholms is the talk of the town.

instagram.com/cholmsburger

(406) 341-2874

319 N 7th Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715

Nebraska: Abra Kebabra

Abra Kebabra mixed plate The Abra Kebabra LLC / Facebook

Abra Kebabra works its magic on Omaha's food truck scene, transforming Greek-inspired meats into crave-worthy street cuisine. From gyro meat to beef kofta kebab bowls served with rice or salad, the truck consistently earns praise for flavor, quality, and service. Locals swear it never misses, especially when dishes are paired with extra grilled vegetables. The playful name fits perfectly, too, because according to all accounts, somehow Abra Kebabra makes every visit feel like a disappearing act (where hunger vanishes).

facebook.com/p/The-Abra-Kebabra-LLC

(402) 218-7232

Nevada: Ole Manny's Seafood Shack

Ole Manny's Seafood Shack food container Ole Manny's Seafood Shack / Facebook

Family-owned and operated, Ole Manny's Seafood Shack brings Baja-style seafood to the streets of Las Vegas, serving tacos and ceviches infused with fresh flavor. Co-founded by Manny Tenorio, the truck builds on his decades of restaurant experience, then leans into a deep commitment to quality and hospitality (a winning combination indeed). Locals send their friends and anyone they know to try the seafood tacos, and also appreciate the reliable location updates.

olemannys.com

New Hampshire: Salt & Lime

Salt & Lime rice bowl with Yellow curry and basil chicken, white rice, house pickled veg, curry-lime crema, and house fried pita chips saltandlimenh / Instagram

Voted one of the best new spots in the state, Salt & Lime is a Keene favorite thanks to the impeccable vision of owner and chef Isaac Kaufman. The food truck focuses on serving up scratch-made sausages and street food built with the highest quality, locally sourced ingredients available. The sausages are antibiotic-free and hormone-free, then dressed up with inventive toppings and bold sauces. Thanks to loaded sausages and swoon-worthy street fries, NH loves its Salt & Lime.

saltandlimenh.com

(603) 355-7068

73 Emerald St, Keene, NH 03431

New Jersey: The Roadrunner

The Roadrunner breakfast burrito theroadrunnernj / Instagram

The Roadrunner runs a good game, placing a New Mexican spin on finds on the New Jersey breakfast scene. Filling a gap most didn't realize was missing (and now cannot seem to get enough of), this truck was founded by New Mexico native Spencer Duff and specializes in breakfast burritos, tacos, crunch wraps, and chilaquiles inspired by the flavors and fare he himself grew up loving, and inhaling. Think hatch chilis for heat and fillings like eggs, potatoes, chorizo, bacon, and more.

instagram.com/theroadrunnernj

New Mexico: Donut Vision

Cranberry Yuzu White Chocolate donut from Donut Vision donut.vision / Instagram

Donut Vision brings handcrafted brioche donuts with unique Southeast Asian flavors to Santa Fe. Founded by Cambodian-American immigrant Dya Kung, the truck nods to West Coast donut tradition, but adds a twist with inventive combinations. Donut delights like tamarind apple fritters, taro coconut, and brown butter miso feel fun and playful, but taste takes it to another level. Seasonal specials keep the menu from getting stale (because the donuts surely never are).

donutvision.info

781 W Alameda St, Santa Fe, NM 87501

New York: DiSO's Italian Sandwich Society

DiSO's Italian Sandwich Society's famous chicken Parmesan Diso's Italian Sandwich Society / Facebook

DiSO's Italian Sandwich Society serves New York classics in mega-generous portions, with a heaping helping of old-school pride on the side. The truck was founded by first-generation Italian-American Adam "Diso" DiSilvestro, who is fiercely dedicated to honoring the neighborhood sandwich shops that so deeply defined local food culture. The menu is stacked with towering Italian sandwiches loaded with cured meats, cheeses, and fresh ingredients, and has garnered both viral attention and fervent fans.

disosnyc.com

North Carolina: The Purple People Feeder

Shrimp plate from The Purple People Feeder The Purple People Feeder / Facebook

The Purple People Feeder brings hibachi-style cooking to the mountains of Western North Carolina, providing patrons with generously piled plates that satisfy both appetite and curiosity. Regularly parked around Asheville breweries and other hotspots, the iconic purple bus dishes out fried rice and vegetables with large portions of proteins like chicken, steak, pork, and tuna. Clearly hibachi cooking — known for its bold seasoning, as well as fast and hot preparation – fits perfectly into the Blue Ridge food scene.

purplepeoplefeedermn.com

(612) 231-8842

North Dakota: PICKaBOB GRILL & BBQ

Brisket sandwich topped with smoked mac and cheese from PICKaBOB Grill and BBQ Pickabob Grill & BBQ / Facebook

PICKaBOB Grill & BBQ is bringing true Southern-style barbecue north. Once a simple grill-and-tent setup, this now beloved food truck has established itself as a Fargo staple. The mobile family affair focuses on low-and-slow smoked meats paired with classic comfort food sides (think collard greens, a rarity in the Dakotas). The brisket sandwich with smoked mac and cheese is also a favorite. Locals call this the best barbecue in the city.

pickabobgrillbbq.com

(218) 270-8177

425 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102

Ohio: Street Thyme

Street Thyme food truck: Fried egg, bacon, American cheese, hand cut fries, truck sauce on a toasted everything bagel Street Thyme / Facebook

Street Thyme definitely lives up to its slogan, "Great burgers. Gourmet vibes," thanks to a menu that consistently delivers next-level food with unmatched flavor. Known as a top burger truck in Columbus, Street Thyme pairs high-quality, perfectly seasoned beef with creative toppings. Fans obsess over the all-day breakfast bagels and inventive offerings, like the Irish breakfast burger especially. Crispy fries and bold flavor combinations round out the winning experience fans keep returning to repeat "thyme and thyme" again.

facebook.com/streetthymecbus

(614) 668-9985

Oklahoma: Taqueria Sanchez

Taqueria Sanchez taco Karl Strouhal / Facebook

Taqueria Sanchez has garnered near cult status thanks to its classic taqueria food. The bright blue truck is easy to spot and always busy, serving a full lineup of street staples like carne asada, al pastor, barbacoa, and more. Locals especially appreciate the late hours and generous value combos. This truck serves from morning to late night, and the lines prove patrons feel it's worth the wait.

taqueria-sanchez.gofoodtruck.net

(405) 563-5089

4011 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73107

Oregon: Cotto Italian Street Food

Cotto Italian Street Food Mushroom Arancini Cotto / Facebook

Cotto Italian Street Food brings Italian comfort food to Bend. Cotto is especially beloved for its arancini. For the uninitiated, these are golden, crispy Sicilian rice balls with creamy centers and rich fillings, and Cotto's come highly recommended (especially the mushroom). Fans also swear by the porchetta and chicken Parmesan sandwiches. Created by seasoned chefs with Italian-American roots, it's no surprise Cotto's food tastes delicious.

cottobend.com

(541) 213-7195

536 NW Arizona Ave, Bend, OR 97703

Pennsylvania: The Crepe Truck

The Crepe Truck Chocolate Pecan Crepe The Crepe Truck Philly - Temple / Facebook

Beloved by students and locals alike, The Crepe Truck has become a Philly fave with its impressively customizable menu chock-full of both sweet and savory crepes. Founded by a Greek family, this truck is known for its generous portions, fresh ingredients, and creative combinations that keep customers coming back. Sweet crepe choices range from Nutella-loaded classics to Fluffernutter and cannoli-inspired picks, while savory options cover everything from falafel to lamb, and even veggie-infused creations.

thecrepetruckphilly.com

(215) 778-4771

Rhode Island: Rhody Pop

Rhody Pop drinks rhodypop / Instagram

Rhody Pop proves that not all great food trucks have to serve food! This wildly fun Rhode Island truck specializes in dirty sodas. For those unfamiliar, these are relatively new sensations showcasing customizable sodas mixed with flavored syrups, creams, and creative toppings. The Rhody Pop versions are colorful, playful, and available in sugar-free versions, making them a particular hit with kids' parties and events. Rhode Island–themed flavors add local love to the dirty mix, and social-media buzz keeps buzzin.

instagram.com/rhodypop

South Carolina: The Biscuit Shed

The Biscuit Shed biscuit sandwich The Biscuit Shed / Facebook

The Biscuit Shed brings Southern comfort food to Charleston. Founded by couple Carson Stanley and Bridget Jones, this family-run food truck's "bread and butter" is built around flaky biscuits and made-to-order buttermilk fried chicken. Menu staples include the Cali Chick with avocado and pickled shallots and the Southern Chick with bacon, cheddar, and maple BBQ sauce. Praised by local media and locals, The Biscuit Shed turns biscuits into buttery bliss.

thebiscuitshed.com

(843) 998-2691

South Dakota: Malissa's Frybread

Frybread from Malissa's Frybread Malissa's Frybread / Facebook

Malissa's Frybread celebrates its founder's native heritage through fresh, colorful plates piled high with flavorful ethnic fare. What began as home cooking evolved into a full food truck in 2023, with Indian fry bread available daily, as well as rotating specials that keep the menu exciting. Usual offerings include Indian tacos, popovers, and even dessert fry bread topped with sweet finishes. Featured by local news and embraced by the community, Malissa's Frybread is a SD favorite.

facebook.com/p/Malissas-Frybread

(605) 519-4986

Tennessee: Flour and Forge

Flour and Forge pizza Flour And Forge / Facebook

Limiting Flour and Forge to a "food truck" category feels wrong. Built inside a massive shipping container, this mobile eatery houses a full-on wood-fired pizza oven capable of serving hundreds at events. Award-winning and repeatedly praised, the truck specializes in made-to-order artisan pizzas with puffy, charred crusts and tasty, bold toppings (think unique spicy, sweet combos, and even dessert pies). Guests love watching pizzas fire in real time, and the flavor keeps people talking (and recommending).

flourandforge.com

(629) 401-9462

Texas: Dawa Sushi

Dawa Sushi sushi roll Dawa Sushi / Facebook

Bet you thought Texas best would be BBQ! Surprise! Dawa Sushi flips Texas food stereotypes on their head with fresh, colorful sushi served from a casual North Austin food truck. Known for serving quality sushi without sky-high prices, Dawa Sushi earns praise for its clean flavors, creative rolls, and fish that never tastes overly "fishy." Locals recommend it as good enough for a brick-and-mortar location, even praising its drinks (looking at you, watermelon slush).

dawasushi.com

(512) 529-0636

5000 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756

Utah: Capitol Burger

Capitol Burger burger Capitol Burger / Facebook

When something is seasonal, the return just hits harder, such is our love affair with Capitol Burger. Closed during winter (November through March), the spring reopening of this Utah favorite feels like a reunion (and oh how fans love to reconnect). The burgers here are famously stacked, finished with a sauce that just might be the real secret weapon. Named in Yelp's Top 30 Picks from the Food Truck Frontier, there's a reason we're counting the days until spring.

facebook.com/capitolburgertruck

(435) 491-0742

Vermont: Maharaja Spice

Maharaja Spice popcorn chicken maharajaspicevt / Instagram

Maharaja Spice delivers authentic Indian street food on wheels to appreciative Vermonters, and locals agree it's special. The menu spans everything from fragrant biryanis to crispy samosas, as well as seasonal chicken lollipops, pakoras, and a popular spiced popcorn chicken. Vegan and gluten-free options are also plentiful, making it a great go-to for groups and families. Add cooling cucumber dip, spicy mango pickle, or finish with gulab jamun and mango lassi, and you've got one true taste of India.

maharajaspice.com

(860) 480-6962

Virginia: Twisted Provisions

Twisted Provisions chicken sandwich Twisted Provisions / Facebook

Formerly named Twisted Biscuits, Twisted Provisions is a husband-and-wife–run food truck serving the Charlottesville area. Made-from-scratch biscuit sandwiches anchor the fan-praised menu, earning local loyalty and widely reviewed as some of the best Virginia fare around. Beyond biscuits, customers can look forward to rotating surprises like Cajun tots, burgers, take-and-bake meals, and desserts including banana pudding and cheesecake cups. Consistently described as fresh, homemade, and worth the drive, this truck wins big on both food and friendliness, too.

facebook.com/twistedbiscuittruck

(434) 258-4830

Washington: Smash That Burger Co

Smash That Burger Co smashburger Smash That Burger Co / Facebook

Named as one of Seattle's best food trucks, you could say Smash That Burger Co is crushing it in Seattle. This food truck is all about doing smashburgers right. The brand is known for its ultrathin patties, crisp edges, and creative menu offerings. Fan favorites include the Oklahoma Smash, a newer Kimchi Smash, and a pretty wild peanut butter, jam, and bacon burger. There's even a plant-based option. Fries range from simple to fully loaded or Totally Smashed.

smashthatburger.co

Multiple locations

West Virginia: Ridge to Ridge Sips and Treats

Ridge to Ridge Sips and Treats Christmas Tree Cake Latte Ridge to Ridge Sips and Treats / Facebook

Ridge to Ridge Sips and Treats serves espresso, cold brew, and rotating sweet treats to adoring Charleston fans. This truck is appreciated for many reasons, but smooth, non-burnt coffee and fair pricing are among the top. Seasonal drinks, like the Christmas tree cake latte, keep things fun and festive. And with grade A reviews and strong community support, this mobile cafe will be rolling for awhile.

facebook.com/people/Ridge-to-Ridge-Sips-and-Treats

Wisconsin: Hot Biddy's

Hot Biddy's spicy hot chicken hotbiddys / Instagram

Hot Biddy's brings Nashville-style hot chicken straight to Northeast Wisconsin, and locals are fully on board with this Southern fried arrival. Featured by regional news and recommended as a favorite food truck by locals waxing eloquent, Hot Biddy's serves chicken any way you want it (mild, hot, or extremely hot). The menu rounds out with tasty sides like cheese curds and banana pudding, plus the Southern staple of sweet tea to keep everything cool.

instagram.com/hotbiddys

Wyoming: Roll'n 50's Walk-Up Diner

Taco from Roll'n 50's Walk-Up Diner Landyn Medina / Facebook

Roll'n 50's Walk-Up Diner is among Cheyenne's original food trucks and home of the famous Double D Burger. The menu here focuses on hearty comfort classics, including 100% Black Angus burgers, fries, tacos, and smothered burritos. Locals mention appreciation for the generous portions, fresh ingredients, and quality, and community groups recommend it as a must-try. This walk-up truck keeps things simple, while tapping into that craving for nostalgic comfort finds that really hit the hardest.

facebook.com/Rolln50s

Methodology

Smiling customers ordering from a mobile food truck Alessandro Biascioli/Getty Images

What makes the best food truck in every state? To find out, we went straight to the source (think social media, local forums, food-focused communities, news coverage, and firsthand recommendations from people who actually eat there). We listened to the buzz bouncing around platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Reddit, Facebook groups, and Yelp, looking for consistency and repeat praise. We also leaned on insights from locals and food lovers in the know. The result is a list driven by real enthusiasm, true standout food, and trucks worth tracking down ... wherever they may roll.

Recommended