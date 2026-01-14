Is It Ever Okay To Bring Outside Food To A Restaurant?

When invited to join someone at a restaurant you're unfamiliar with, it's not uncommon to feel a bit of anxiety if you have specific dietary needs. Will the menu options fit your lifestyle? Is the food free of any allergens that could make you sick? The temptation to bring a bite from home is understandable. However, according to Izzy Kharasch, hospitality expert and president of Hospitality Works restaurant consulting, that's a faux pas on par with signaling to your server like a jerk by snapping your fingers.

Maybe you require gluten-free food and decide to bring some homemade gluten-free bread with you so you have something to nibble on with your fellow diners. Kharasch rebuked that mindset. "Absolutely not! Restaurants make money on selling guests food and beverage," he said. "Bringing your own food is not an option."

Restaurants pay bills just like anyone else. Rent, utilities, and equipment maintenance don't often come cheap, and every seat in the establishment exists so paying customers can help cover those costs and hopefully earn the business a modest profit. If someone who is munching on something they brought with them is occupying one of those seats, that's one less opportunity for the restaurant to stay out of the red.

So how can you enjoy what's being served without experiencing adverse side effects caused by a food allergy? "Communicating with the restaurant about your food restrictions so that they can prepare their food to accommodate you would be the way to go," Kharasch said. Many restaurants have policies in place, like the strict rules Olive Garden follows when handling food allergies. They just need to know about it before preparing your meal, and they'll work with you to find a solution. In the case of kosher diets, the restaurant may be able to order food from an approved source.