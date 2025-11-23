The Strict Rules Olive Garden Follows When Handling Food Allergies

33 million Americans – one in ten adults and one in thirteen kids – have a food allergy. So what happens when that one person dines at Olive Garden — where almost all of the "Big 9" (milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, soy, wheat, and sesame) food allergens can be found under one roof? It's actually a more thorough process than just skipping the croutons on the house salad or holding the cheese on the spaghetti and meat sauce. The moment the kitchen learns a guest has a food allergy, the entire back of house shifts gears.

Once a server is notified by the guest that they have an allergy, the server not only adds this information to the order, but also notifies a manager and the manager further alerts the kitchen of the allergy. Before cooking even begins, the chef's station is sanitized, their hands are washed, a fresh pair of gloves is put on, and clean cooking utensils are used to ensure a the dish is prepared in a contamination-free zone. Once the dish is prepared, a manager will carry the dish by itself to the guest with the allergy, ensuring that no other meals with allergens come into close contact with it.

Prior to kitchen staff even stepping on the line, they have to be trained about food allergies and how important it is to take proper precautions when preparing a meal for a guest dining with food allergies. Each manager also has completed a food safety course, which includes information about food allergies and safe food handling practices.