Olive Garden Should Be Locked Up For This Culinary Crime

Salted water isn't just for making sure cooked pasta tastes good; it also plays a part in maintaining the texture of the noodles. When pasta cooks in boiling water, it begins to break down and release starch. This is why pasta water appears cloudy at the end of the cooking process. Salt actually prevents the pasta from breaking down too much, and keeps it from becoming overly sticky and clumping together.

Advertisement

If you're ever dining at Olive Garden and believe your spaghetti seems cooked beyond al dente, the lack of salt could be a culprit. Of course, overcooking pasta is another gaffe; too much time in the boiling water will ultimately break the pasta down and make it mushy, no matter how much salt is in the water.

So, how much salt is too much? It's been widely said that pasta water should be as salty as the sea. Though, whoever came up with this analogy clearly never swallowed a mouthful of ocean water when a wave hit them in the face, because seawater is salty to the point of tasting awful. Using this much salt would undoubtedly make your pasta taste terrible. A better rule of thumb is to add 1 tablespoon of table salt for every gallon of water. The water should have a pleasant salinity, but not give you a salty slap in the face.

Advertisement