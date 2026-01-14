This High-Tech Toaster Promises No More Burnt Toast But According To Reviews, It's Not Worth The Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Toasters have been around for over 100 years, and the pop-up appliance even predates sliced bread itself! Though they have gone through many innovative changes over the decades, the most recent big change comes from the Breville-branded toaster, called the Eye Q Auto. This sleek-looking toaster, available in Australia, comes in four colors, with two-slice and four-slice options. What sets it apart is that it claims it will never burn a slice of toast.

In order to make this feat happen, it took 10 years to perfect the Eye Q. Rather than relying on a timer, the toaster monitors the bread with optic sensors while it cooks, checking the bread up to 10 times per second until the toaster deems it's the correct shade of brown, of which there are seven options to select from. It then gently raises the bread out of the slot. If you want it slightly darker, there's a button for "a bit more" time, and there are helpful toaster button settings for crumpets and sourdough. Users just have to press a single main button to get started.

It sounds like a solid design plan and a welcome innovation for people who always burn their toast. Some customers, however, seem inclined to disagree. Even though the product generally works, according to customer feedback, it supposedly still takes some fine-tuning and can have issues even then. On top of that, it has a price tag so high that most deem the high-tech toaster just not worth it. By high, we're talking A$469 (or a little more than $300 USD) for just the small model and A$629 for the four-slice gadget (or over $400 USD), which is a big ask when some reviewers call this appliance just a "very expensive gimmick."