The Unnerving Reason You May Want To Avoid Eating Burnt Food
We've all been there; you get distracted, forget to check your toast, and suddenly it's more charcoal than bread. So, you jump into action, deciding to scrape off the blackened parts to make it palatable, or you shrug your shoulders and eat it anyway. Well, here's a shocker for you ... there's actually some science-backed reasoning to rethink eating burnt food.
According to a scientific paper published in Foods, charring food results in the formation of acrylamide, a chemical that has been linked with various illnesses. It's kind of strange to think about, because no one, at least out of people I know, considers burnt food harmful. However, there is growing evidence that suggests we should consider it so.
The United States Food and Drug Administration states that, in lab studies, acrylamide exposure has been linked to cancer in animals. According to test results reported in Mutation Research, rats and mice that were given high doses of acrylamide over long periods developed tumors. This raised concerns about what consuming it might do to humans. However, there's no solid evidence that the levels of acrylamide found in food actually increase cancer risk in people. The Food and Agriculture Organization and World Health Organization acknowledge the concerns but stop short of calling it a major health threat. At least, not at the levels most people consume.
Why is acrylamide in our food?
Acrylamide isn't something food manufacturers add; the European Food Safety Authority states that it's a chemical that forms naturally when certain foods are cooked at high temperatures. It's most commonly found in starchy foods like potatoes and bread, but it is also found in other items, including coffee. (Yes, even your favorite instant coffee poses some health risks.) The fact it is naturally occurring makes completely avoiding acrylamide all but impossible.
Rest assured, however, that eating a piece of burnt toast is not as risky as eating some foods that can be toxic if they are cooked incorrectly. That said, if you're eating burnt toast, charred fries, or blackened meat every day, you could be exposing yourself to more acrylamide than necessary. So, while we all know we're probably eating too much salt, it is a good idea to keep an eye on how much burnt food you are consuming. Remember: Occasionally consuming burnt foods probably won't hurt, but limiting your intake is a smart move, just in case.