The Unnerving Reason You May Want To Avoid Eating Burnt Food

We've all been there; you get distracted, forget to check your toast, and suddenly it's more charcoal than bread. So, you jump into action, deciding to scrape off the blackened parts to make it palatable, or you shrug your shoulders and eat it anyway. Well, here's a shocker for you ... there's actually some science-backed reasoning to rethink eating burnt food.

According to a scientific paper published in Foods, charring food results in the formation of acrylamide, a chemical that has been linked with various illnesses. It's kind of strange to think about, because no one, at least out of people I know, considers burnt food harmful. However, there is growing evidence that suggests we should consider it so.

The United States Food and Drug Administration states that, in lab studies, acrylamide exposure has been linked to cancer in animals. According to test results reported in Mutation Research, rats and mice that were given high doses of acrylamide over long periods developed tumors. This raised concerns about what consuming it might do to humans. However, there's no solid evidence that the levels of acrylamide found in food actually increase cancer risk in people. The Food and Agriculture Organization and World Health Organization acknowledge the concerns but stop short of calling it a major health threat. At least, not at the levels most people consume.