Frank Sinatra Wasn't A Fancy Eater, But This Miami Brunch Event Broke All The Rules

Frank Sinatra, despite being one of the 20th century's biggest stars, wasn't much for fancy food — in fact, Sinatra had no patience whatsoever for nouvelle cuisine back when it was in vogue. (It was super-trendy in the '70s.) Sinatra's favorite breakfast was a humble scrambled egg sandwich. Back in the '50s, though, he himself was the star attraction at a Miami Beach hotel's over-the-top brunch.

When Sinatra was playing in Miami Beach, he often stayed at the Fontainebleau, quite possibly because it comped or otherwise reimbursed him. Why else would he have agreed to participate in an event called "Cocktails and Breakfast with Frankie"? Not only did the other hotel guests get the opportunity to schmooze with the crooner, but they'd also get to nosh on a buffet of mid-century delights, including clams casino, quiche Lorraine, savory Napoleon pastries stuffed with pâté de foie gras, and bacon-wrapped shrimp on horseback. (A similar old-school appetizer called angels on horseback is made with oysters.)

There were even a few dishes named after Ol' Blue Eyes, including mini pizzas called Frankie's Delight and chicken Vesuvius Sinatra-style (baked with potatoes, onions, and bell peppers and spiced with crushed red pepper). It's not known whether the Chairman partook in such bounty, however. He may not have had much time for eating in between all the obligatory meet-and-greets that hotel guests were paying for.