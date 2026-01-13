Frank Sinatra Wasn't A Fancy Eater, But This Miami Brunch Event Broke All The Rules
Frank Sinatra, despite being one of the 20th century's biggest stars, wasn't much for fancy food — in fact, Sinatra had no patience whatsoever for nouvelle cuisine back when it was in vogue. (It was super-trendy in the '70s.) Sinatra's favorite breakfast was a humble scrambled egg sandwich. Back in the '50s, though, he himself was the star attraction at a Miami Beach hotel's over-the-top brunch.
When Sinatra was playing in Miami Beach, he often stayed at the Fontainebleau, quite possibly because it comped or otherwise reimbursed him. Why else would he have agreed to participate in an event called "Cocktails and Breakfast with Frankie"? Not only did the other hotel guests get the opportunity to schmooze with the crooner, but they'd also get to nosh on a buffet of mid-century delights, including clams casino, quiche Lorraine, savory Napoleon pastries stuffed with pâté de foie gras, and bacon-wrapped shrimp on horseback. (A similar old-school appetizer called angels on horseback is made with oysters.)
There were even a few dishes named after Ol' Blue Eyes, including mini pizzas called Frankie's Delight and chicken Vesuvius Sinatra-style (baked with potatoes, onions, and bell peppers and spiced with crushed red pepper). It's not known whether the Chairman partook in such bounty, however. He may not have had much time for eating in between all the obligatory meet-and-greets that hotel guests were paying for.
The Fontainebleau staged a revamped version of this feast in 2015
By 2015, Frank Sinatra had been gone from this earth for 17 years. Had he lived, however, he'd have been turning 100 years old, and the Fontainebleau Miami Beach celebrated with 100 days of events leading up to the singer's December 12 birthday. Among these was a revived "Brunch with Frank" that obviously didn't include any one-on-one time with the singer (no mention was made of Ouija boards or spirit mediums). The menu, however, was said to have been inspired by the similar 1950s event.
The event, which ran every Sunday from September 6 through December 6, was hosted at a hotel restaurant called StripSteak by Michael Mina. It was priced at $68 (or about what you'd pay for a few orders of Big Macs and fries these days) and lasted from 11:30 a.m. through 3 p.m.
The menu included a choice of wild mushroom crepes with sauce Mornay or a Monte Cristo sandwich made with mortadella, Manchego cheese, and strawberry jam for a first course, which was followed by a second course of prime rib with horseradish or lobster in hollandaise sauce. Pastries and desserts were also offered, and the price included a Ramos gin fizz cocktail (said to be Sinatra's preferred morning hair of the dog). Additional brunch cocktails could be purchased, and guests were urged to stop by the hotel candy shop, Chez Bon Bon, to buy truffles spiked with Sinatra's favorite tipple, Jack Daniel's.