Ditch The Milk And Take Your French Toast Breakfast To The Next Level With This Frozen Treat

Fluffiness, starchiness, and sweetness: the rare trifecta that makes French toast so deliciously irresistible. Despite its name, French toast wasn't invented in France, but rather dates back in some form to Ancient Rome. Even the Romans couldn't say no to the allure of bread dipped in milk, and then fried and covered with honey. As gastronomy continues to evolve, we've found even more ways to elevate this treat; from coating French toast in cereal (yes, we're serious) to skipping the milk in favor of ice cream.

We spoke to Erin Lim, culinary content creator from @‌erinscozykitchen about this idea, which she enthusiastically supports. Swapping out milk for ice cream, according to Lim, "Basically cuts down on the steps you would normally do (adding sugar, milk, and cream)! This works because [ice cream] already has the key components you need for French toast custard." The swap makes the recipe quicker and easier — something we can always get behind, as long as flavor isn't compromised. Luckily, it definitely isn't in this case because you still get that signature sweetness from the dairy and sugar in ice cream.

That said, you should still plan on including eggs in the recipe. "Eggs are what will give structure to your French toast. Without [them], it would just be soaked bread, but adding eggs will give it the fluffy custard texture that makes French toast, French toast," Lim says.