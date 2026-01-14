The Simple Sandwich Colin Farrell Used To Make For Margot Robbie While Filming

Did you know that Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie were in a movie together last year? You would be forgiven for forgetting. It was called "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey," a romantic fantasy directed by indie darling Kogonada in one of the more obvious "one-for-thems" in recent memory. Despite the ample charms of Farrell and Robbie, as well as a few new songs by the Icelandic indie pop star Laufey and some confusingly prominent Burger King product placement, the film tanked critically and commercially, not even making back half of its $45 million budget.

Still, it at least seemed to be a fun shoot, with Farrell and Robbie getting along well. Heck, Farrell even made his co-star a chippy sandwich every day on set. The former "Banshees of Inisherin" star described his admiration for Robbie's appetite on set, detailing the evening ritual of making her a sandwich for the next day. "It was my job at night to make a chippy sandwich — get a packet of Tayto Cheese & Onion [crisps/chips] and put them between two pieces of white bread with lashings of Kerrygold butter," Farrell said (via Instagram).

And hey, who among us wouldn't make a sandwich for Margot Robbie, especially such a low-maintenance lunch as this? For her part, Robbie appreciated his effort. "I ate one every single day. It was my favorite part of this job," she said.