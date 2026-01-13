The Old-School Kitchen Appliance That Everyone Had In The 1970s

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to iconic items from the 1970s, certain things unequivocally aligned with the groovy decade. Lava lamps, bell-bottom pants, disco, and shag carpets come to mind. But the '70s American kitchen also had several signature things that have all but vanished, including the electric frying pan. Truthfully, we don't fully understand why such an ingenious piece of kitchen equipment even went out of fashion in the first place.

Electric frying pans were portable cooking surfaces with raised edges that didn't require a heat source to do their job; you simply plugged the device into an outlet and set the temperature accordingly. The idea was much like the flat electric griddles you see a lot of today, but electric frying pans could saute, deep fry, and even bake. If you're of a certain age, you probably remember your parents or grandparents using one to whip up chow mein, pork chops with pineapple, the quick and affordable beef stroganoff, tuna noodle casserole, and other trendy dishes from the '70s.

The pans were convenient in several ways; not only did they provide more places to cook, but they were perfect for keeping food warm at potlucks and buffet tables. They were also ideal for holding consistent heat, which makes things like fried chicken and donuts that much easier to make.