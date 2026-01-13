The Old-School Kitchen Appliance That Everyone Had In The 1970s
When it comes to iconic items from the 1970s, certain things unequivocally aligned with the groovy decade. Lava lamps, bell-bottom pants, disco, and shag carpets come to mind. But the '70s American kitchen also had several signature things that have all but vanished, including the electric frying pan. Truthfully, we don't fully understand why such an ingenious piece of kitchen equipment even went out of fashion in the first place.
Electric frying pans were portable cooking surfaces with raised edges that didn't require a heat source to do their job; you simply plugged the device into an outlet and set the temperature accordingly. The idea was much like the flat electric griddles you see a lot of today, but electric frying pans could saute, deep fry, and even bake. If you're of a certain age, you probably remember your parents or grandparents using one to whip up chow mein, pork chops with pineapple, the quick and affordable beef stroganoff, tuna noodle casserole, and other trendy dishes from the '70s.
The pans were convenient in several ways; not only did they provide more places to cook, but they were perfect for keeping food warm at potlucks and buffet tables. They were also ideal for holding consistent heat, which makes things like fried chicken and donuts that much easier to make.
An electric frying pan is still a convenient kitchen appliance
Arguably, the only reason not to have an electric frying pan today is if you don't have the space to store it, but other than that, it is a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes to cook. Even if you're not using it every day, you can bet it will come in handy during holidays or any time you find yourself with your stove being fully utilized and you still have things to cook. Fortunately, you can find modernized electric skillets fairly easily, and they come in all kinds of shapes and sizes, from 7-inch mini skillets to huge 5.5-quart capacities. They are great for cooking outside and camping. It's also ideal for students to have in their dorms.
The deep-frying capabilities of electric skillets can't be overstated; in fact, my mother-in-law, who is an incredible Southern cook and makes the most delicious fried chicken in the world, only uses her electric skillet when she makes the dish because she can totally control the temperature of her frying oil. Outside of deep frying, it's the perfect tool for anything you need to cook over steady heat, whether that's high or low, like poached eggs, pancakes, risotto, or grits.