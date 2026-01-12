Visit This New York City Corner Spot To Enjoy The Original Location Of This Iconic Halal Cart

Stand at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and West 53rd Street in Manhattan, and you'll be a stone's throw away from a few different major attractions: the Museum of Modern Art, Radio City Music Hall, an incredibly overpriced steakhouse owned by Salt Bae. But you'll also be right near the original location of The Halal Guys, which began as a humble food cart before turning into an empire of delicious Middle Eastern food sold at affordable prices in cities all across the country. (You can even get it at Yankee Stadium, though at a much higher price than you'll likely get on the street corner.)

The Halal Guys started life as one of many hot dog carts in New York City back in 1990, but it didn't stay that way for long. Mohamed Aboulenein, who ran the cart along with his associates Ahmed Elsaka and Abdelbaset Elsayed, believed that hot dogs weren't quite satiating enough for their clientele and began selling halal dishes such as chicken, gyros, and pita. Word of mouth quickly spread, especially among the many Muslim cab drivers in New York City, and the Halal Guys became a beloved institution. Lines used to extend down the block; thankfully, these days, there are enough locations that you can still get a solid, reasonably priced lunch in a hurry.