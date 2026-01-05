The Upcoming Valentines Aldi Finds With Major Le Creuset Vibes
If you like finding new, trendy things on a regular basis, it's time you started exploring Aldi Finds, otherwise known as the "Aisle of Shame." The products available in this aisle of Aldi stores rotates on a weekly basis and regularly offer incredible products (often dupes of luxury brands) at rock-bottom prices. Aldi generously notifies the public of what's to come a week in advance, and next week the budget grocery chain will carry charming, heart-shaped, cast iron Dutch ovens in anticipation of Valentine's Day.
Available in red and pink, the mini pots look uncannily like similar items from Le Creuset. Instead of paying $230 for the latter, those from Aldi by Crofton brand retail at just $19.99. In addition to being available in two colors, customers also have two sizes to choose from: two-quart capacity Dutch ovens or a 2-pack of mini Dutch ovens, both of which will be sold at the same price point. This isn't the first time Crofton has offered dupes of Le Creuset items. In November 2025, the brand introduced festive red and green Dutch ovens for the holidays which resembled Le Creuset and pricey Staub pots. The cookware is excellent for frying, braising, baking, soups, and slow cooking and is great for any number of special Valentine's Day meals.
Make Valentine's Day memorable with Aldi's newest cookware
Even if you're not big on full-on decorating your house for Valentine's Day, these new pieces from Aldi are so cute and affordable that just placing them on your dinner table on February 14th is enough to let your family know you're giving a nod to the day of hugs and kisses. Plus, they make perfect gifts for someone you love. The 2-quart Dutch oven can be used for anything you'd otherwise make in a smaller cast iron pot like chilis, stews, and braised meats or vegetables. For something more festive, a couple of Cornish game hens or lobsters thermidor roasted inside would be charming. Of course, you could also prepare some cinnamon rolls in the morning or a loaf of sourdough bread which would take on the heart shape of the pot.
As for the mini Dutch ovens, they would be perfect for individual souffles (whether they're cheese or chocolate), pot pies, single servings of bread puddings, heart-shaped brownies, skillet cookies, or individual pots of melted chocolate fondue. For the morning, you can prepare eggs en cocotte (aka shirred eggs) or little oven-baked frittatas. As with all Aldi Finds, the availability of these Dutch ovens will vary depending on your stores location and once the inventory is gone, the company doesn't restock. So, if you have your heart set on getting one, arrive early – they hit stores on January 7.