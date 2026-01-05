The Upcoming Valentines Aldi Finds With Major Le Creuset Vibes

If you like finding new, trendy things on a regular basis, it's time you started exploring Aldi Finds, otherwise known as the "Aisle of Shame." The products available in this aisle of Aldi stores rotates on a weekly basis and regularly offer incredible products (often dupes of luxury brands) at rock-bottom prices. Aldi generously notifies the public of what's to come a week in advance, and next week the budget grocery chain will carry charming, heart-shaped, cast iron Dutch ovens in anticipation of Valentine's Day.

Available in red and pink, the mini pots look uncannily like similar items from Le Creuset. Instead of paying $230 for the latter, those from Aldi by Crofton brand retail at just $19.99. In addition to being available in two colors, customers also have two sizes to choose from: two-quart capacity Dutch ovens or a 2-pack of mini Dutch ovens, both of which will be sold at the same price point. This isn't the first time Crofton has offered dupes of Le Creuset items. In November 2025, the brand introduced festive red and green Dutch ovens for the holidays which resembled Le Creuset and pricey Staub pots. The cookware is excellent for frying, braising, baking, soups, and slow cooking and is great for any number of special Valentine's Day meals.