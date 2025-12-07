Cornish Hens Are Perfect For Small Christmas Eve Gatherings — Here's How To Serve Them

Is it still the holidays if you don't roast an enormous turkey? I often cook holiday dinners for just one or two people and still usually roast a full-sized bird, because I'm a sucker for any kind of meat I can buy for under $1 a pound. (Yay, pre-holiday sales!) However, if penny pinching isn't your primary concern, Tyson Foods culinary senior director Thomas Wenrich suggests serving a Cornish hen for smaller gatherings. This holds true whether it's for a Christmas Eve dinner or any other occasion when turkey is traditional.

"Turkeys can be a huge investment for holiday meals, and [they are] something that takes up a lot of refrigerator and oven real estate, especially if you are only cooking for a small crowd," explains Wenrich. "Cornish hens will thaw and cook faster than a turkey, while still delivering that carved bird experience around the holiday table," He adds that they can be prepared in many of the same ways as a larger chicken — deep-fried, spatchcocked, and grilled, among others. But in his opinion, there's one way to get the most out of your Cornish hen. "For the holiday spread, we always recommend a traditional roasted hen that can be carved or split to portion," advises Wenrich. "The Cornish hen offers the perfect roast chicken experience where all your guests can get the cut they want, with both crispy skin and succulent meat."

Cornish hens needn't be saved for special meals, though. As Wenrich explains, "There are so many ways to experiment with Cornish hens outside the traditional holiday season, making them a delicious and portion-right option throughout the year." As a bonus, Cornish hens are much more convenient in size than turkeys if you plan to use them for bowling.