These Holiday Aldi Finds Look Like A Luxury Cast Iron Brand For Less
The rotating selection of goods — known as Aldi Finds — at the budget supermarket chain attracts throngs of fans to the stores every Wednesday, when new products are stocked. They are found in a specific section of the store (known by insiders as Aldi's Aisle of Shame), which is one of two spots to look for the absolute best deals at Aldi. Many are amazed at the quality of the food, decor, clothing, and even pet supplies that are offered at such low prices.
Perhaps some of the most impressive items are cookware, like these two new cast iron pieces. A 2-quart green braising pan and 2-quart red Dutch oven from Merry Moments are scheduled to arrive in stores on November 12, 2025. These gorgeous pieces both have lids decorated with a cheerful holiday wreath, making them perfectly charming for the upcoming season.
At first glance, you may think you're looking at cookware from luxury lines like Le Creuset or Staub — as the designs are so similar to these high-end brands — but the prices couldn't be more different. At the time of writing, a Le Creuset 2-quart Dutch oven costs $270, while a 2.5-quart braiser with a decorative lid from Staub will set you back about $200. The price of each Merry Moments cast iron piece is just $22.99. With this rock-bottom price, you can not only treat yourself to some festive cookware but also consider giving them as gifts. If you're new to scouting out Aldi Finds, you should know that the inventory and availability vary by each Aldi location, and once the item is gone, it is unlikely to return. So, if you like this braiser and Dutch oven, seek them out quickly.
What to do with each piece of Aldi cast iron cookware
If you find yourself staring at these new holiday-inspired cast iron pieces, wondering if you should take one of each, honestly, they very well may be too well-priced to resist. And, while you can do many similar tasks in a braiser and a Dutch oven, there are some cooking techniques and dishes that are better suited for each pot or pan.
With a shallow basin and lower sides, the braiser is better for sauteing, lightly frying, and, indeed, braising foods. The shallow depth makes it easy to grab ingredients with your cooking utensils, and it allows liquid to evaporate easily — which is ideal for reducing braising liquid into a glossy sauce. It's also an excellent choice for searing meats or even roasting vegetables.
The Dutch oven, on the other hand, is great for deep frying because its tall sides help keep splatters contained. Naturally, because of its large shape and lid, this is the ideal cooking vessel for soups, stews, chilis, and baking sourdough bread.
You can even use these pans in tandem with each other. For example, if you're preparing pot roast, sear your chuck roast in your braiser because it gives you more room for flipping, then transfer it to your Dutch oven for slow cooking in the oven. You can deglaze the braiser with wine or stock, scraping up all those caramelized bits, and then pour the liquid in the Dutch oven with the meat, vegetables, and other ingredients.