These Holiday Aldi Finds Look Like A Luxury Cast Iron Brand For Less

The rotating selection of goods — known as Aldi Finds — at the budget supermarket chain attracts throngs of fans to the stores every Wednesday, when new products are stocked. They are found in a specific section of the store (known by insiders as Aldi's Aisle of Shame), which is one of two spots to look for the absolute best deals at Aldi. Many are amazed at the quality of the food, decor, clothing, and even pet supplies that are offered at such low prices.

Perhaps some of the most impressive items are cookware, like these two new cast iron pieces. A 2-quart green braising pan and 2-quart red Dutch oven from Merry Moments are scheduled to arrive in stores on November 12, 2025. These gorgeous pieces both have lids decorated with a cheerful holiday wreath, making them perfectly charming for the upcoming season.

At first glance, you may think you're looking at cookware from luxury lines like Le Creuset or Staub — as the designs are so similar to these high-end brands — but the prices couldn't be more different. At the time of writing, a Le Creuset 2-quart Dutch oven costs $270, while a 2.5-quart braiser with a decorative lid from Staub will set you back about $200. The price of each Merry Moments cast iron piece is just $22.99. With this rock-bottom price, you can not only treat yourself to some festive cookware but also consider giving them as gifts. If you're new to scouting out Aldi Finds, you should know that the inventory and availability vary by each Aldi location, and once the item is gone, it is unlikely to return. So, if you like this braiser and Dutch oven, seek them out quickly.