Remember Burger King's Satisfries? We Wish We Didn't

Speaking about his smoking habit, the late film director and lifelong Bob's Big Boy enthusiast David Lynch said something to the effect of,"We all want the things we love to be good for us." You can see this same impulse when it comes to the way people try to come up with "healthy" versions of their favorite foods. But sometimes, there's no real way around it: The ingredients that make something taste good, especially when it comes to fast food, are also often what make it unhealthy, and it's up to you to decide whether the trade-off is worth it. In the case of Burger King's ill-fated Satisfries, the answer was a resounding "no."

The idea behind it was sound, from a certain point of view. In the mid-2010s, customers were more health-conscious than ever, and they may very well have been open to a healthier alternative if it didn't taste too different or cost too much. And hey, these Satisfries (gosh, that's a stupid name) had a distinctive crinkle-cut design that made for an intriguing presentational choice. So long as it stuck the landing, Burger King could have really gone far with these fries. Its original fries are considered high quality for fast food, so surely it would be able to repeat that success, right?