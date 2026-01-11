The 40-Foot-Tall Milk Bottle In Boston That Once Was A Roadside Ice Cream Stand

America has a long and proud tradition of making buildings shaped like things that are not buildings. As a lifelong Long Islander, this writer is obligated to namedrop the Big Duck, a legendary duck-shaped roadside attraction in the Hamptons, but there is no shortage of weird giant stuff across the country. There's a giant fire hydrant in Texas, a 66-foot-tall bottle of soda outside Pops (a quirky diner in Oklahoma that sells over 700 kinds of soda), and a giant bottle of milk in Boston, Massachusetts — specifically, a giant bottle of Hood Milk, which is headquartered in nearby Lynnfield.

You might think that this was a way for Hood to advertise, not unlike the giant bottle of the fruity vintage Southern soda Nehi that once stood in Alabama. But it wasn't actually built by Hood; in fact, it was originally built to house an ice cream stand on the side of the road, constructed by one Arthur Gagner in 1933. It served that purpose, first for Gagner and then for the Sankey family, for a few decades, before eventually being abandoned in 1967. Because you can't very well put a Chase Bank inside a building shaped like an enormous milk bottle, it simply sat, derelict, for several years.