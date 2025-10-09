The Quirky Oklahoma Diner That Offers Over 700 Unique Sodas

Do you remember the first time you came across a Coke Freestyle machine? The giddy awe with which you watched its screen light up, revealing an array of options you didn't even know were possible? The experimental zeal with which you prepared the most unholy concoction your preteen mind could conceive? Well, you can top all that, on Route 66. Welcome to Pops 66 Soda Ranch, a restaurant that offers over 700 varieties of soda, all of which are available for purchase.

Pops (no apostrophe) is located in Arcadia, Oklahoma, a small town otherwise best known for having an historic round barn as a popular tourist attraction. Chances are you won't miss Pops if you're driving past, because there is a truly enormous soda bottle sitting outside the restaurant, complete with a straw sticking jauntily from its top. (The bottle stands at exactly 66 feet tall, as a reference to the famous route.) It seems like the kind of weird, wonderful roadside attraction that lined the iconic highway in its heyday — which is interesting, since Pops only opened in 2007. Still, no one can deny the spot has captured the true, glorious spirit of kitsch, becoming one of the road trip-worthy diners along Route 66.