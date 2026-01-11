Don't Make This Classic Ordering Mistake At Texas Roadhouse

Whether you're a Texas Roadhouse newbie or you've visited the chain numerous times, there are ordering hacks you'll want to try that allow you to experience new menu combinations and flavor sensations. One thing you don't need to do, though, is to order any sides à la carte, at least not if you'll be dining on a steak, ribs, or a chicken or seafood entrée. Each of these menu options comes with a pair of sides, which tend to be rather sizable. In fact, the sides that come with your meal may be enough to fill you up before you even get to the main course, and that's not even counting any appetizers or desserts you may order.

Now, Texas Roadhouse does have some pretty appetizing side dishes. These include several you can't get at Outback Steakhouse, such as the "sidekicks" of ribs and shrimp that come at an upcharge. The list of free sides that come with your meal is extensive enough, however: baked potatoes (white or sweet), mashed potatoes, fries, salads (house or Caesar), applesauce, corn, broccoli, green beans, mixed vegetables, rice, and even a cup of chili. There are also two sides that could serve as steak toppers: sautéed mushrooms and onions. You can also get mac and cheese for a buck more. Bear in mind that you get to choose two of these, so ask yourself, do you really need anything more?