The Astonishing Amount America's Test Kitchen Spends While Creating Recipes

While it's safe to say most recipe bloggers and TikTok chefs aren't spending thousands of bucks creating every dish, developing recipes is more expensive than most people realize. Creating and writing down your own recipes is simple enough, but developing instructions that can be prepared in different kitchens by different cooks with consistently tasty results isn't cheap. Ingredients and photos alone can easily cost hundreds of dollars, and that's before accounting for the time and labor required to produce a high-quality recipe.

America's Test Kitchen is also famous for its obsessive approach to cooking, and it brings the same rigor to recipe development. According to the company, developing a recipe takes at least six months and up to two years, and involves various phases of research, testing, feedback, and refinement.

This begs the question: If developing a recipe is so expensive, how are there so many free versions on the internet? The short answer is that a lot of these recipes are, quite frankly, bad. They haven't been cross-tested, the writing is unclear, and the measurements are crude at best. While some complain that America's Test Kitchen's recipes are a bit too obsessive, calling for incredibly specific quantities of expensive, hard-to-find ingredients and leaving little room for riffing, it can be a good option if you're looking for an exact approach to cooking — and the confidence that these recipes have been tested over and over (and over). Whether you're an America's Test Kitchen fan or not, check out these tips for sniffing out bad recipes to avoid investing precious time and money in doomed dishes.