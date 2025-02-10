America's Test Kitchen's Worst Secrets Exposed

The year 1992 was pretty big. The Cold War was officially declared over, Bill Clinton was elected as President of the United States, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Ruby Jubilee, the first text message was sent, and America's Test Kitchen took its first steps. The latter, of course, is one of the U.S.'s favorite cooking companies.

America's Test Kitchen's journey first began with the launch of the Cook's Illustrated magazine, but over the course of more than three decades, it has expanded significantly. It has filmed hundreds of TV shows, released multiple cookbooks, launched a food truck, and published countless recipes, all of which are devoted to helping people cook delicious food for themselves and their loved ones at home. America's Test Kitchen fills a need in American society; research suggests that nearly two thirds of U.S. adults either love or like to cook.

But while America's Test Kitchen has achieved an enormous amount, the last few years have not always been smooth sailing for the company. Far from it, in fact. For one, America's Test Kitchen has endured a long and drawn-out feud with one of its former founders. It has also been faced with more than one lawsuit relating to its handling of consumer data, and it has been accused of underpaying employees. And that's not all. There have been issues with a lack of diversity and layoffs, too. Keep reading to find out some more of the worst (and worst-kept) secrets in America's Test Kitchen history.