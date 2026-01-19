The 3-Ingredient Candied Bacon Appetizer You'll Want To Eat By The Handful
When searching for the perfect snack for a fancy or casual affair, give bacon a chance. It works in soups, sandwiches, accents salads, and appetizers artfully. In particular, candied bacon crackers are a decadent and fancy option that isn't too hard to make. Best of all, it only takes three ingredients — brown sugar, crackers, and bacon.
First, you need to start with natural, uncured bacon as it's considered the best cut for candied bacon. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and assemble the crackers. Club crackers work best, but you can use other kinds. Cut strips of bacon into thirds or fourths so that each slice fits neatly on the cracker. You can also wrap bacon around the cracker if you want a more bacon-heavy bite. Sprinkle a generous layer of brown sugar across the top until it forms a little pile and add a pinch of black pepper if the bacon isn't peppery enough. Add red pepper flakes or cayenne pepper to the sugar if you want an easy way to season sweet and spicy bacon.
Place the prepared crackers on a parchment or foil-lined pan so the bottoms won't burn and stick. Then, place the crackers in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes. (You can also cook these in an air fryer.) You'll know they're done when the brown sugar has fully melted and the bacon has crisped up. Cool for five minutes and you should find that the bacon adheres to the cracker, which has absorbed some of the bacon fat; giving it extra flavor. The result is a sweet and savory combo that's sure to please the masses.
Why candied bacon crackers are the sweetest of treats
Not everyone loves a sweet and salty pairing, but when it comes to bacon it's a match made in heaven. Overlooking sweet-flavored bacon is a mistake because the rich salt and fattiness in the meat bring out sweetness and smokiness with the sugar and spices. The texture of the chewy center with the crunchy outer layer is enjoyable and goes well with the snap of the cracker. Bacon makes your mouth water because it's a highly umami food, a flavor profile that's accentuated by sweetness. There's a reason candied bacon is also known as "pig candy." You can customize it with a little Parmesan or other cheese if you want to add a creamy touch. Plus, it's all bite-sized which makes it an easy finger food.
The internet agrees that this is a pretty sweet hack, and some took to Reddit to sing its praises. As one Redditor said, "Wife makes these, and they're a hit at every party we bring them to!" Others said they were a craveable snack that's easy to gorge yourself on, with one commenting, "I could eat the entire tray." From these rave reviews alone, you can be sure this is one party food that's sure to please kids and adults alike.
Keep in mind, though, that although this is a tasty food, it's not necessarily the healthiest. It's high in salt, sugar, and fat, so it should be eaten in moderation. However, once you try it, the ease of making it and the rich flavor profile will leave you excitedly anticipating the next special occasion.