Why Overlooking Flavored Bacon Is A Major Mistake

Bacon is an undeniably delicious little addition that you can throw into anything from soups to salads to sandwiches and more. But when was the last time you really took a look at the bacon selection your grocery store offers, rather than simply picking up your usual pack and moving on? Of all the mistakes you might be making when cooking bacon, not exploring the flavored options is one of the easiest to remedy. Next time you hit up the store, peruse the section a bit and grab something with a flavor that really calls to you.

Why? Good question. Basically, bacon already adds tons of salt and savory flavor to whatever you toss it into. But why limit yourself? With the variety of bacon flavors on the market these days, you can add anything from classic hickory or applewood smoked notes, all the way to punchy jalapeño, bourbon barrel, or chocolate espresso. It's a super easy way to bring dimension to the flavor profile of your dish without having to do any extra work since you cook flavored bacon the same way you cook just about any bacon. Just slap it in the oven or into your pan and let it work its magic.