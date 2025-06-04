Why Overlooking Flavored Bacon Is A Major Mistake
Bacon is an undeniably delicious little addition that you can throw into anything from soups to salads to sandwiches and more. But when was the last time you really took a look at the bacon selection your grocery store offers, rather than simply picking up your usual pack and moving on? Of all the mistakes you might be making when cooking bacon, not exploring the flavored options is one of the easiest to remedy. Next time you hit up the store, peruse the section a bit and grab something with a flavor that really calls to you.
Why? Good question. Basically, bacon already adds tons of salt and savory flavor to whatever you toss it into. But why limit yourself? With the variety of bacon flavors on the market these days, you can add anything from classic hickory or applewood smoked notes, all the way to punchy jalapeño, bourbon barrel, or chocolate espresso. It's a super easy way to bring dimension to the flavor profile of your dish without having to do any extra work since you cook flavored bacon the same way you cook just about any bacon. Just slap it in the oven or into your pan and let it work its magic.
Flavored bacon combos that will rock your world
First up, let's expand the horizons on what you can and should be adding bacon to (because this salty little delight goes well in just about anything). When it comes to the salty-sweet flavor combo we all know and love, bacon is great, but candied bacon is better. Got maple-flavored bacon on hand? Crumble that up and add it to a vanilla milkshake. You can grab a super savory bacon (we personally love hickory-smoked) and candy it yourself for that perfectly balanced bite. Our guilty pleasure is snacking on candied bacon strips all on their own, but it makes a great companion for a leafy green breakfast salad, too. Pair it with spinach, walnuts, and a tangy citrus-based vinaigrette for a good balance of flavors.
For another tasty combo, look for a jalapeño or chipotle smoked bacon. Then, whip up your favorite burgers and serve them with your spicy bacon, candied jalapeños, and pepperjack cheese for some real meaty, savory heat. And, if you just can't find a flavor in-store that you really want to try, learn how to cure your own bacon at home. The process is definitely more time-consuming than just buying bacon ready-to-cook, but the customization is mind-blowing when you can make it yourself. Whatever you decide to do, by giving flavored bacon a try, you'll never have to worry about boring bacon again.