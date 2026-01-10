Costco Shoppers Love Zalea Jarred Peaches But Have One Major Complaint

Attention, Costco shoppers! The famous big box store has many cult favorite items among regulars, from the famous $1.50 hot dog and a drink Costco combo to great deals on luxury imported wine, and many of the store-brand Kirkland Signature products, which often rival pricier brand names (and many of which secretly are name-brand too). But sometimes, even a Costco fan favorite can cause controversy. Such is the case for Zalea jarred peaches. While these preserved fruits are a big hit with the users of the popular r/Costco subreddit, with one Redditor even proudly describing them as a "first purchase" with their seasonal employee discount, and another thrilled to find them in stock for $10 per jar, there is one issue with these peaches: the pits.

If you've bought Zalea jarred peaches at Costco, you may have been tempted to scoop one up with a spoon and take a bite straight out of the jar. Be forewarned, though, that doing so could lead to an unpleasant surprise, as Zalea jarred peaches are not pitted. On r/Costco, one user warned others off buying them by noting that the "fact that they still have pits makes them extremely frustrating to eat," while another admitted to having "a love/hate relationship" with the peaches, and preferring if "they were pitted and sliced in half" to make them easier to enjoy.