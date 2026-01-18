The Microwave 'Secret Code' You Should Always Keep In Your Kitchen

In a world where convenience is coveted, the microwave just might take first prize for greatest invention of all time. And while there's a good amount of buttons on the front of the appliance, it's usually easier to pop something inside and mash either a single number or the start button for a quick 30-second heat-up. Honestly, do you really need to mess with the power settings before microwaving food? Choosing convenience over learning the controls of what might be your most-used appliance does have its downside, though. If you go to zap some leftovers and find your microwave completely unresponsive, it might not be the end of its life. It's possible someone simply activated the child safety lock.

As of spring 2024, all microwaves were required to come standard with a door lock safety function. However, many older models already had similar functions built in. The door lock safety function prevents the microwave door from being opened during or after use unless a specific button is pressed. There's also the option to lock the control panel on a microwave to prevent any non-microwave-safe items from being heated, which could create a fire hazard. Different models may have different button codes for turning this feature on and off. For some, pressing the Clear/Off or Pause/Off buttons for three seconds will lock the display. If your microwave's display shows a small "L," the control panel is locked. On other models, locking the panel is done by pressing the numbers 5 and 7 at the same time and holding them for about three seconds.