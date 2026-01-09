The Vintage Glowing Glassware That Will Make You Want To Dine Under Blacklight

When going thrifting or antiquing, there are a few hidden treasures people seek out for sentimental or monetary reasons. One vintage dishware find that can be worth big bucks has a pale green tint, and can be transparent or opaque and milky. These dishes are made of uranium glass. Even if you can't identify them on first glance, if you pass a black light over them, they'll glow a bright, unearthly green that's impossible to miss.

This glassware went into production during the 1830s, though it became popular in the 1880s. It gets that unique glow and Vaseline-like color from small amounts of uranium oxide. It can also come in other colors like blue or orange. As you might guess, the uranium makes the glass mildly radioactive, especially older versions that used natural uranium. Production of this glass was regulated to require depleted uranium, by 1958; and by the '70s, the U.S. stopped using radionuclides — like uranium — to color dishware, altogether. These glasses are now huge collector's items, with some folks displaying antique curio cabinets of the stuff.

If you want to be absolutely sure you've found uranium glass, and not just another piece of depression glass, you'll need either a Geiger counter or a black light. When exposed to a black light, the glass should glow neon green. Electrons in uranium atoms get excited under UV light, so it fluoresces every time. It should also show higher radiation than natural background levels. Uranium glass may not be as identifiable as vintage Weck jars that are worth their weight in gold, but if you can find it, you'll have a flashy piece of history.