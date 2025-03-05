You Might Be Cooking With Irradiated Meat, But Don't Panic

We appreciate that it's probably not easy to read the words "you might be cooking with irradiated meat" without panicking, no matter how much the headline warns you not to. (We also appreciate that the spooky picture doesn't help.) You may have terrible visions of a Geiger counter clicking ominously as you enter your kitchen or putting up a long-term nuclear warning, "this place is not a place of honor" sign on your refrigerator. But worry not: Although there is some controversy around it, the use of radiation on your meat is a way to protect it from dangerous pathogens and is perfectly safe — so don't rush to get your Chernobyl vodka for your radioactive death meal.

If you're familiar with the process of pasteurizing milk (which is also controversial, for some reason), irradiating your meat really isn't too different from that. Just as milk is exposed to light heat to kill harmful bacteria, your meat is exposed to small amounts of radiation in order to extend its shelf life. Crucially, the radiation does not go into the meat, but through it — meaning that it kills the bacteria and parasites it's supposed to without lingering in your chicken breast. There is some minor loss of nutrients, but no more than what gets lost in the cooking or freezing processes. And also, you know — you use a microwave, don't you?