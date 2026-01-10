Crawfish, Crawdads, Crayfish, Oh My — Here's The Difference

Whether you enjoy feasting on them by the perfectly seasoned bagful at a backyard crawfish boil or sauteeing them up for an even better take on shrimp and grits, there's no question that crawfish (or crawdads or crayfish) are delectable. Where there's room for confusion, however, is how to properly refer to this protein-packed crustacean. Is there a difference between the shellfish delicacy's various names? In short, no — the terms crawfish, crawdad, and crayfish all refer to the same animal: a small freshwater crustacean common in lakes, rivers, and streams across the world.

In the United States, which term predominates depends largely on which region of the country you find yourself in. Crayfish is typically favored in northern states, while crawfish tends to reign supreme in the South, especially the Gulf states (that might be why Texas-born Jalen Hurts makes the best crawfish boils). Crawdad (or crawdaddy) is popular in the West and some parts of the South, including North Carolina.