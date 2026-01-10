Crawfish, Crawdads, Crayfish, Oh My — Here's The Difference
Whether you enjoy feasting on them by the perfectly seasoned bagful at a backyard crawfish boil or sauteeing them up for an even better take on shrimp and grits, there's no question that crawfish (or crawdads or crayfish) are delectable. Where there's room for confusion, however, is how to properly refer to this protein-packed crustacean. Is there a difference between the shellfish delicacy's various names? In short, no — the terms crawfish, crawdad, and crayfish all refer to the same animal: a small freshwater crustacean common in lakes, rivers, and streams across the world.
In the United States, which term predominates depends largely on which region of the country you find yourself in. Crayfish is typically favored in northern states, while crawfish tends to reign supreme in the South, especially the Gulf states (that might be why Texas-born Jalen Hurts makes the best crawfish boils). Crawdad (or crawdaddy) is popular in the West and some parts of the South, including North Carolina.
Is it better to say crawfish, crayfish, or crawdad?
There is no one agreed-upon official name for these delectable freshwater crustaceans, so which term is the best is a matter of personal opinion. However, it is worth noting that they are crustaceans, not fish (crustaceans are hard-shelled invertebrates, while fish always have a backbone), which gives the name crawdad a clear leg up over its fishy counterparts. It's probably also worth noting that, as a North Carolinian who grew up catching crawdaddies in the creek, I may be slightly biased.
Etymologically speaking, the terms crawfish and crayfish likely originated from the Middle English word crevis. Over time and repetition, this evolved into crayfish and crawfish. Use of the term crayfish dates back to the 14th century, while crawfish came about around the 17th century. Crawdad popped up in the 19th century, likely derived from crawfish. If all this etymology talk is making you hungry, you'll be glad to know that the best name for these tasty crustaceans is the one you use and understand — a crawdad or crayfish by any other name is just as delicious, especially when you know how to properly crack open and eat a crawfish.