How Jalen Hurts Makes His Self-Proclaimed 'Best' Crawfish Boil
Jalen Hurts may be most famous for leading the Philadelphia Eagles to their Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, but his love for crawfish is a similarly integral aspect of the star quarterback's personality. In fact, the Houston native's emphatic Super Bowl victory — which concluded with lemon-lime Gatorade being dumped on coach Nick Sirianni's head — led many to look into the quarterback's crawfish affinity. As it turns out, Hurts believes so deeply in his crawfish boil that he calls it the best of the best.
Hurts first teased his incredible crawfish boil in a 2021 interview with GQ — in which he called himself "the very best in the game" as far as the dish was concerned. However, the Eagle revealed the ins and outs of his crawfish boil during an interview with Andscape in 2024. During that discussion, Hurts revealed some of what his signature crawfish boil entails. "When you cook crawfish, you want it to be filling," Hurts explained, "you can have shrimp, you can have potatoes, or you can have corn ... My dad throws chicken wings in there." While Hurts kept things close to his chest as far as his personal recipe is concerned, he did note that cleaning your crawfish before cooking is the most important step of the process. "You can put all the nicest things in there, all the fancy seasonings, but if they're dirty crawfish, they won't amount to anything," Hurts warned.
Jalen Hurts is very particular about his crawfish
Now, while Jalen Hurts might find himself utilizing some of the many popular strategies among backyard crawfish boilers, he's ultimately very specific about the crawfish he consumes. In fact, unless he's making it, he usually doesn't like eating any crawfish boil that isn't made by his father. "Crawfish is one of those things that I think is rooted in me from my dad," Hurts revealed. "He grew up with a lot of confidence in it ... I don't do crawfish from anybody else." With this in mind, specific add-ins — such as broccoli — are major red flags for the quarterback when they're included in a crawfish boil. Furthermore, Hurts notes that you should be able to smell fresh crawfish from a distance, meaning that pungency is also key to making a crawfish boil truly great.
If you find that your crawfish boil doesn't measure up, don't feel too bad. Considering that many people have a hard time merely learning how to eat crawfish, it's no surprise that making the perfect crawfish boil is a fairly difficult task. Plus, considering Hurts' passion for crawfish, you might be able to try his take on the dish at some point in the future. "Maybe one day I'll open up a little crawfish restaurant or something like that to give everybody an experience," the quarterback teased.