How Jalen Hurts Makes His Self-Proclaimed 'Best' Crawfish Boil

Jalen Hurts may be most famous for leading the Philadelphia Eagles to their Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, but his love for crawfish is a similarly integral aspect of the star quarterback's personality. In fact, the Houston native's emphatic Super Bowl victory — which concluded with lemon-lime Gatorade being dumped on coach Nick Sirianni's head — led many to look into the quarterback's crawfish affinity. As it turns out, Hurts believes so deeply in his crawfish boil that he calls it the best of the best.

Hurts first teased his incredible crawfish boil in a 2021 interview with GQ — in which he called himself "the very best in the game" as far as the dish was concerned. However, the Eagle revealed the ins and outs of his crawfish boil during an interview with Andscape in 2024. During that discussion, Hurts revealed some of what his signature crawfish boil entails. "When you cook crawfish, you want it to be filling," Hurts explained, "you can have shrimp, you can have potatoes, or you can have corn ... My dad throws chicken wings in there." While Hurts kept things close to his chest as far as his personal recipe is concerned, he did note that cleaning your crawfish before cooking is the most important step of the process. "You can put all the nicest things in there, all the fancy seasonings, but if they're dirty crawfish, they won't amount to anything," Hurts warned.