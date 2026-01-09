This Japanese Condiment Brings A Tasty Kick To Tuna Salad

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In general, the best ways to punch up tuna salad involve messing with its texture or flavor. With the latter, adding an ingredient with a kick is often a good place to start; mild and creamy tuna salad can really benefit from strong, spicy flavors. If you've never tried it, Japanese yuzu kosho is one of the kitchen staples you shouldn't pass up at the grocery store, and one of its many qualities is what it can do for tuna. We spoke to Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen in East Brunswick, New Jersey, for more about this pairing.

Think of yuzu kosho as a citrus-flavored hot sauce with a texture similar to relish, made from the East Asian yuzu fruit (which is similar to an orange or lime). According to Gentile, "Yuzu kosho is a fermented paste made from yuzu peel, chili, and salt. In tuna salad, it adds citrus brightness and gentle heat. It wakes everything up without overpowering the fish." Yuzu kosho is often at its best when blended with savory proteins like tuna. If you've ever added hot sauce or a squirt of lemon to tuna salad, yuzu kosho essentially does both at once, while lending salty notes to your tuna salad.