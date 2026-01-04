This Steakhouse Chain Has The Most Impressive Seafood Options

America's biggest steakhouse chains — from Texas Roadhouse to Longhorn Steakhouse and beyond — are excellent places to be if you're in the mood for meat. After all, "steak" is often right there in the name so it stands to reason there will be plenty of choice cuts on the menu. Most steakhouses also offer non-steak (but still meaty) options like burgers, chicken, or barbecue ribs; but what if your thoughts have turned toward the sea? Well, you might be surprised to find yourself at a steakhouse chain at all, but you may still be in a good spot if you're visiting this particular restaurant. While many chain steakhouses offer seafood in one form or another, one chain stands out when it comes to the seafood section of the menu: the delicious and possibly ridiculous Outback Steakhouse.

The seafood selection at Outback Steakhouse starts with the appetizers. These include three different types of shrimp: Bloomin' Fried Shrimp for a crispy seafood version of the famous onion, Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie, and the sweet-and-savory Gold Coast Coconut Shrimp, an Aussie-inspired take on a beloved beach bar appetizer. This is a good start, but things get even better for the main course since Outback offers an entire seafood section which includes entree-sized Shrimp on the Barbie, two kinds of salmon cooked to perfection, zesty seared ahi tuna (which is available in appetizer form at some locations), and a luxurious pair of steamed lobster tails.