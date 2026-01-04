This Steakhouse Chain Has The Most Impressive Seafood Options
America's biggest steakhouse chains — from Texas Roadhouse to Longhorn Steakhouse and beyond — are excellent places to be if you're in the mood for meat. After all, "steak" is often right there in the name so it stands to reason there will be plenty of choice cuts on the menu. Most steakhouses also offer non-steak (but still meaty) options like burgers, chicken, or barbecue ribs; but what if your thoughts have turned toward the sea? Well, you might be surprised to find yourself at a steakhouse chain at all, but you may still be in a good spot if you're visiting this particular restaurant. While many chain steakhouses offer seafood in one form or another, one chain stands out when it comes to the seafood section of the menu: the delicious and possibly ridiculous Outback Steakhouse.
The seafood selection at Outback Steakhouse starts with the appetizers. These include three different types of shrimp: Bloomin' Fried Shrimp for a crispy seafood version of the famous onion, Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie, and the sweet-and-savory Gold Coast Coconut Shrimp, an Aussie-inspired take on a beloved beach bar appetizer. This is a good start, but things get even better for the main course since Outback offers an entire seafood section which includes entree-sized Shrimp on the Barbie, two kinds of salmon cooked to perfection, zesty seared ahi tuna (which is available in appetizer form at some locations), and a luxurious pair of steamed lobster tails.
An Outback Steakhouse feast combines seafood and meat
If you're usually a steak enthusiast but find yourself intrigued by the seafood side of Outback Steakhouse, there are a variety of ways to bring the two together. Multi-course menu choices at Outback help you build a meal that offers the best of both worlds. For example, you can start with one of the shrimp appetizers and then move on to one of the restaurant's signature steaks. On the other hand, you could enjoy both on the same plate thanks to the combo platters that make it so you don't have to choose.
The restaurant's combo platters are where the seafood options at Outback Steakhouse truly shine since they include both steak and seafood. You can choose between the signature sirloin or ribeye steaks with a side of grilled or coconut shrimp or, for arguably the most luxurious meal on the Outback Steakhouse menu, dine on a traditional steak-and-lobster surf and turf extravaganza featuring a 9-ounce filet mignon served with lobster tail and a choice of two sides, with options ranging from over-the-top loaded baked potatoes to freshly steamed vegetables. If you're craving both surf and turf, don't sleep on the "Chicken, Ribs, and More" section of the menu which boasts the Queensland Pasta which has chicken and shrimp and the Kingsland Pasta which has shrimp and steak.