The Overlooked Kitchen Pests That Are Often Mistaken For Fruit Flies

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even if you keep a clean kitchen, pests can still be a problem. Few things are more annoying than fruit flies hanging around your food ... although are those really fruit flies you're dealing with? Another common insect that likes to swarm in the kitchen is the drain fly, aka Clogmia albipunctata. (The fruit fly's official name is Drosophila melanogaster, in case you were wondering.) Both drain flies and fruit flies are around the same size, and if you're not looking too closely, one tiny flying bug (or a whole cloud of them) looks much like the other. If you zoom in closely, however, you may see that fruit flies look more like tiny house flies, whereas drain flies resemble mini moths.

Another difference between the two species is that fruit flies, as their name implies, tend to congregate around food sources such as unrefrigerated or unwashed fruit. (This is why you really should be rinsing your bananas.) They also like garbage cans and sticky spills. Drain flies, on the other hand, are all about moisture. They breed in your drains (hence the name) and will fly out of the sink. While kitchen sink infestations are common, this insect may inhabit bathroom drains as well.