The Overlooked Kitchen Pests That Are Often Mistaken For Fruit Flies
Even if you keep a clean kitchen, pests can still be a problem. Few things are more annoying than fruit flies hanging around your food ... although are those really fruit flies you're dealing with? Another common insect that likes to swarm in the kitchen is the drain fly, aka Clogmia albipunctata. (The fruit fly's official name is Drosophila melanogaster, in case you were wondering.) Both drain flies and fruit flies are around the same size, and if you're not looking too closely, one tiny flying bug (or a whole cloud of them) looks much like the other. If you zoom in closely, however, you may see that fruit flies look more like tiny house flies, whereas drain flies resemble mini moths.
Another difference between the two species is that fruit flies, as their name implies, tend to congregate around food sources such as unrefrigerated or unwashed fruit. (This is why you really should be rinsing your bananas.) They also like garbage cans and sticky spills. Drain flies, on the other hand, are all about moisture. They breed in your drains (hence the name) and will fly out of the sink. While kitchen sink infestations are common, this insect may inhabit bathroom drains as well.
How to get rid of drain flies
The best way to keep your kitchen free from bugs like drain flies is by taking some preventive measures. In the case of drain flies, you can start by thoroughly cleaning your drain with half a cup each of salt and baking soda, followed by a cup of vinegar. (As a bonus, the vinegar will also de-stink your sink.) You can also try pouring boiling water, drain cleaner, or bleach down the sink to kill off any fly larvae. (Don't mix the latter two, however, as this could release toxic fumes.) Another way to get rid of these flies without pouring anything into the sink is to cover the drain with a plastic bag, tape, or a jar to trap any insects trying to come out.
To rid yourself of the drain flies that have already hatched and taken up residence in your kitchen, you can set up a fly trap made with vinegar and a few drops of dish soap. Leftover wine might also work, just like it does for fruit flies. Yet another option that works for some people is a USB-powered insect catcher, like the STEM Flying Insect Fan Trap. This device uses air to suck the flies onto a sticky glue board.