Don't Throw Out Old Wine, Use It To Trap Fruit Flies Instead

Of all the possible pests in a kitchen, fruit flies might just be the peskiest. These tiny flying bugs enter your home through open doors and windows, on the skins of fresh fruits and veggies purchased from grocery stores or farmers markets, and from produce harvested in your backyard garden. If fruit flies are having a party in your house, it's time to fight back — against them and against food waste.

Using a little bit of old wine is the key to catching fruit flies. These annoying creatures are attracted to the smell of the fermented grapes but get stuck when mixed with another common household item: dish soap.

To trap fruit flies at home, mix ¼ to ½ a cup of old wine with a couple of squirts of dish soap and stir. Pour the mixture into two or three glass jars and seal each one with a lid that has a few small holes punched in it. Set your homemade wine traps out in areas where you've noticed fruit flies hanging out, like on a kitchen counter, near the trash can, or by a bathroom sink. Check the jars in a few days, and you will notice some dark specks — the fallen fruit flies that have lost the battle.