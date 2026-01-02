Cracker Barrel Quietly Axed This Southern New Years Tradition (And Customers Are Furious)

"We have a brand reputation issue that we are working through, and that takes rebuilding trust one guest at a time," CEO Julie Felss Masino said in an investor call where she responded to a drop in revenue following the changes. In addition to keeping its old look, the brand promised to re-train kitchen staff and bring back menu favorites like Uncle Herschel's breakfast, Campfire Meals, and chicken and rice. There's no word as to whether black eyed peas will be back on the menu next year, though.

Cracker Barrel's chief marketing officer, Sarah Moore, told Fox News that she's a fan of the dish herself, noting that she makes it "every single year." Still, she couldn't promise that it would come back. "It is something we will continue to look at as we build out our pipeline," she said.

Currently, both black eyed peas and collard greens are missing from the online menu at my local Cracker Barrel. Instead, customers can order "Beans and Greens," a side featuring pinto beans and turnip greens served with corn muffins; a pale imitation. Here's hoping that Cracker Barrel brings back black eyed peas for 2027. The chain could use the good luck.