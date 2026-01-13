Are You Eating Fake Lobster? Here's How To Tell

Lobster dishes just feel top tier, but not everyone gets the real deal when their lobster mac and cheese lands on the table. Sometimes what you're getting isn't lobster at all, but instead a mixture of processed seafood products or lower-quality fish, like whiting and pollock. You might even get langostino, a crustacean that resembles a small lobster — it's often referred to as "squat lobster" or "langostino lobster — but is actually more closely related to crabs (and then there's langoustines, which are true lobsters, but smaller in size), and is often passed off as lobster at restaurants. A 2016 investigation discovered that of 28 different national and regional restaurants that served lobster, over ⅓ were selling substitutes as lobster, including Red Lobster. Fortunately, there are ways to tell if you're eating fake lobster when you're out on the town or making seafood at home.

A red flag that'll tell you the lobster on the menu is fake is the absence of a species listed in the description. Restaurants that serve authentic, real lobster are proud of it — you'll see "Maine lobster" or other identifiers printed at least once on the menu. If you order a dish that includes pieces of lobster instead of the whole crustaceans, you might also be getting fake lobster as well. Another red flag to watch for is the flavor and texture: If the lobster on your plate is mushy and flavorless or has too much of an overpowering seafood flavor, that's a dead giveaway. Fake lobster also has a lower price tag than the real stuff (and here's why lobster costs so much). If the cost seems too good to be true, it probably is.